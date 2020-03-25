Coronavirus: Total cases in India now at 562, Tamil Nadu reports first death
Over 18,000 people have died, and more than 4,00,000 have been infected globally, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University.
One person died of the novel coronavirus infection in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking India’s toll from Covid-19 cases to 10. Though the toll had risen to 10 on Tuesday evening itself, the Centre on Wednesday morning reversed the positive status of one person who had died in Delhi. It has also not yet confirmed the death in Madurai.
The health ministry has so far confirmed 562 coronavirus cases and said that 512 of these are active cases.
India on Wednesday also entered a 21-day lockdown, which is being seen as the only way to break the chain of infection. The lockdown will be in effect till April 14.
The pandemic has infected 4,21,792 people globally, and killed 18,883 across 169 countries or territories, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075. Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf
Live updates
11.40 am: The White House and Senate leaders in US have struck a major deal over a $2-trillion package to provide a jolt to an economy struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.
11.35 am: The latest samples of two coronavirus patients, taken after 14 days in isolation at a hospital in Noida, have tested negative, reports PTI. Officials say they could be discharged if the same result is seen in the final test to be done in two days.
11.27 am: Indians crowded grocery stores and chemist shops on Wednesday to buy essential items after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a total lockdown for three weeks to fight a coronavirus pandemic, one of the toughest such measures worldwide.
Also read: Supply of essential items hit as confusion about exemptions prevail
11.22 am: The courts across Tamil Nadu will remain shut for three weeks following nationwide lockdown, reports The Hindu. Urgent cases alone would be taken up for hearing either through video conference or in person after the lawyers and litigants make a mention to the court officials concerned.
11.20 am: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says it is “extremely likely” she has had the Covid-19 virus and urged other young people to stay at home too if even just a little unwell, to help stop the coronavirus. Thunberg says on Instagram that she had now recovered from symptoms milder than her latest cold, and may not have suspected COVID-19 had it not been for her father, who had travelled with her to Europe, developing more severe symptoms.
11.15 am: Airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi announce that they will suspend all passenger flights on Thursday for two weeks, with the exception of evacuation flights, to contain the spread of the coronavirus, reports Reuters.
11.11 am: Political strategist Prashant Kishor says the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi “might [be] a bit too long”. “Decision to lockdown India may be right but 21 days might [be] a bit too long,” he tweets. “But then this is the price one pays for being behind the curve. With the shaky preparedness to deal with the Covid crisis and very little to safeguard the poor, we could be staring at some tough days ahead.”
11.07 am: Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan says the government is monitoring the availability of essential commodities in the market amid nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus. “In view of situation emerging from the threat of Covid19 in India, the government is keeping an eye on availability of all essential commodities in the market,” Paswan tweets. “I appeal to all manufacturers and traders to avoid from profiteering in this situation.”
11.03 am: Alaska confirms its first death from the coronavirus, reports AP. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, said the elderly person in a high risk group contracted the virus and died in Washington state.
11 am: Pakistan will suspend all domestic flights from Thursday until April 2 to contain the spread of Covid-19, reports CNN. Passenger train services will also be suspended immediately until March 31.
Pakistan has reported 972 cases and seven deaths from the coronavirus, according to the country’s health ministry.
10.57 am: Maharashtra reports five new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 112, according to PTI. The latest cases are from Sangli district, where five members of a family in Islampur tested positive, say officials.
10.52 am: As the the toll for the coronavirus continues to surge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown for the entire country, stating that it was the only way to break the chain of infection. The lockdown will be in effect till April 14.
The dramatic change in policy has raised some eyebrows, not least because little thought seems to have gone into alleviating the economic distress that comes with a near nationwide shutdown, even though the likelihood of getting to one should have been evident from early March. Read more here.
10.50 am: World-famous singer and saxophonist Manu Dibango has died from coronavirus infection at the age of 86 in France, reports AFP. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on March 24, 2020, at 86 years old, further to Covid 19,” read a statement on Dibango’s Facebook page.
10.42 am: The government has banned export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine with immediate effect to ensure sufficient availability of the medicine in the domestic market, reports PTI.
Indian Council of Medical Research had on Monday recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medicine for those who face a high risk of coronavirus infection, provided they do not have any symptoms of the disease.
Also read: A doctor explains why malaria drugs can’t protect you from Covid-19
10.40 am: The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked private security agencies to not lay off security guards as malls, shops and other establishments are shut. “This is the time for the private security industry to adopt a humane approach and protect its staff and members from layoffs,” it says in an order.
10.33 am: The West Bengal government has started discharging patients from a state-run hospital and stopped admitting new ones to the institute to convert the entire facility into an isolation and treatment centre for people suspected to be infected with coronavirus, reports PTI.
10.30 am: Gujarat Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi says three positive cases have been reported in the state, taking the total number to 38, reports ANI. She also says FIR has been registered against 147 people for breaking home quarantine.
10.29 am: Three new cases of Covid-19 has been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the state to 39, reports PTI, citing a bulletin issued by the state government late Tuesday night. None of the three patients had recent history of travel abroad.
10.25 am: The Union Home Ministry asks state governments to check the spread of rumours about shortage of food and other essential commodities, reports PTI. In a communication to chief secretaries and director general of police of all states, the ministry also directs them to take action to allay apprehensions and maintain peace and tranquillity.
10.16 am: Walmart Inc’s Flipkart has temporarily suspended services, says a notice on the Indian e-commerce firm’s website. India began a 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Flipkart, whose services include grocery deliveries, does not mention how long the suspension would last. “Our promise is that we will be back to serve you, as soon as possible,” the notice says.
10.10 am: A 33-year-old resident of Pilibhit has been tested positive for the coronavirus, reports ANI. Doctor Sudhir Singh at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University Hospital says the patient does not have any travel history and that it is a confirmed case of contact transmission.
10 am: Five persons admitted in different hospitals of Indore have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh to 14, reports PTI. The five patients include a woman from neighbouring Ujjain while others are residents of Indore, says Chief Medical and Health Officer Anasuya Gawli.
9.55 am: The toll in India now stands at nine. Of these, one death each has been reported from Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab and West Bengal. Two deaths have been reported from Maharashtra. However, the health ministry is yet to confirm the Tamil Nadu patient’s death.
9.52 am: The health ministry says the second death which was reported from Delhi on Tuesday is Covid-19 negative.
9.50 am: The number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 562 now, according to the latest data from Union Health Ministry. This includes 41 people who have been cured and nine deaths.
9.49 am: As public transport is suspended, many patients with life-threatening diseases have been left stranded. Cancer and kidney patients worry about 21-day lockdown and ask ‘How do I reach a hospital?’ Read more here.
9.45 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor
Anil Baijal at 11 am to discuss the coronavirus outbreak, reports ANI.
9.30 am: Sensex jumps 428.41 points to 27,102.44 in opening session and Nifty rises 84.35 points to 7,885.40 as India begins 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
9.25 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath participates in an early morning ritual to shift the idol of Lord Ram from a tin shed inside the Ram Janmabhoomi to a temporary structure made of fibre, reports ANI. This comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
8.10 am: A flight carrying 227 Indian passengers from Tehran in Iran landed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning, ANI reports.
7.50 am: All domestic flights will be suspended from today.
7.40 am: Coronavirus fears are making Indians boycott, evict and threaten their neighbours. Even doctors have not been spared. Experts warn such harassment would hurt the war on Covid-19. Read more here.
7.30 am: People have come up with innovative ways to deal with the lockdown across the world. Here are some videos.
Watch:
7.20 am: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says the Narendra Modi government has miserably failed in tackling the coronavirus. “They are not properly managing the crisis,” he adds.
7.18 am: The coronavirus has killed another 240 people in France on Tuesday, bringing the death count in the country from the pandemic to 1,100, reports AFP.
7.15 am: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao says a situation may arise where the state government will have to impose 24-hour curfew and issue shoot-at-sight orders if people do not follow the coronavirus lockdown, reports ANI.
7.10 am: A 54-year-old Covid-19 patient died at a hospital in Madurai in the early hours of Wednesday. Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said the man had a medical history of prolonged illness with “uncontrolled diabetes”. The toll in India rises to 11.
“Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away... he had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease], uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension,” the health minister says in a tweet.
Here are the main updates from Tuesday:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown for the entire country to contain the spread of the coronavirus, stating that it was the only way to break the chain of infection. The lockdown will be in effect till April 14.
- Essential services such as grocery and ration shops, milk stores and chemist shops will remain open during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday.
- The number of positive Covid-19 cases in India rose to 536, according to the Indian Council for Medical Research – the nodal health body for testing cases in the country.
- The International Olympic Committee accepted Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s proposal of a one-year postponement for the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first time in history that the Summer Games will be postponed during peacetime.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-’19 was being extended to June 30 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. “We are close to announcing an economic package, which will be announced sooner or later,” Sitharaman said.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday condemned the ostracism of doctors and paramedics from residential colonies in various cities over fears of contracting the novel coronavirus. Vardhan said he was “deeply anguished” by the news.
- The Election Commission of India deferred Rajya Sabha polls. The Election Commission said that the “unforeseen” situation arising out of the outbreak calls for avoiding any kind of gathering.
- Meanwhile, two health experts said they believed that community transmission of Covid-19 was happening in India, and that the country needed to test more patients to ascertain this.
- More than one lakh people across the world have now recovered from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in December, data from the Johns Hopkins University – which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources – shows.