Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday decided to extend the lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus till April 30, PTI reported. This is the seventh state to do so after Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and West Bengal.

The restrictions for residents and commercial establishments will remain the same, according to The NewsMinute. In a statement, the state government said they had suggested to the Centre that the lockdown be extended in order to avoid the further spread of the infection.

Palaniswami said the move was in accordance with the recommendations made by public health experts.

The announcement came a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday. The lockdown ends at midnight on Tuesday, and the prime minister’s address is expected to make an announcement on the extension. Several states have called for an extension as the number of cases continue to rise in India.

Modi had held a video conference with chief ministers of 13 states on April 11. The Centre had said after the meeting that it was considering states’ request to extend the lockdown.

Tamil Nadu government extends #lockdown till April 30 pic.twitter.com/G3evU1i8Qd — Sangeetha Kandavel (@sang1983) April 13, 2020

Tamil Nadu has 1,043 cases of coronavirus, the second-highest number after Maharashtra. Of these, 50 patients have recovered from the disease.