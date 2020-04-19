Covid-19: Number of cases in India rises to 15,712, toll crosses 500
The Centre clarified that it has not taken any decision on flight operations yet, hours after Air India opened its bookings.
India’s Covid-19 tally as of Sunday morning stood at 15,712 patients, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 12,974 people are being treated while 507 have died. As many as 2,230 people have recovered so far.
The Indian government on Saturday clarified that it had not yet decided to allow flight operations to resume from May 4. The statement came after Air India said it has reopened bookings for select domestic flights for travel from May 4, when the nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus would be lifted, and for international flights for travel from June 1.
Covid-19 has affected 23.28 lakh people, and caused 1.6 lakh deaths in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. More than 1 lakh people have died of the coronavirus in Europe.
Live updates
9.40 am: The World Health Organisation says India has had fewer coronavirus cases than anticipated because of “early and aggressive action to contain the outbreak, The Hindustan Times reports. “The topmost leadership is driving a whole-of-government and whole-of-society response to the pandemic,” Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the organisation’s director for South East Asia region tells the newspaper in an interview.
9.30 am: The Rajasthan Health Department says the cases have risen to 1,395.
9.15 am: Better planning and more thoughtful policymaking could have softened the blow to Indian migrants left adrift because of the coronavirus lockdown.
9.10 am: Turkmenistan is rebooting its football season on Sunday, with fans flocking back to stadiums in one of the few countries yet to declare a case of coronavirus. The reclusive Central Asian state followed other countries around the world when it suspended its eight-team league in March just three games into the season. The national football federation cited recommendations by the health ministry and the World Health Organisation for preventing the spread of the illness. A month later, and despite international concerns that Turkmen authorities are underplaying the threat of the virus, football is returning.
9 am: A man who had recovered from the coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh has tested positive again, reports PTI.
8.50 am: The Delhi High Court on Saturday asked the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in the Capital to file responses on a plea seeking measures to provide protection to victims of domestic violence and child abuse amid the countrywide lockdown to contain coronavirus.
8.40 am: The Manipur Police on Saturday arrested 580 people for violating lockdown norms and not wearing masks in public, PTI reports.
8.35 am: Epidemics, much like wars or natural disasters, profoundly influence the course of history. Covid-19 will have its own lasting political effects. History offers us lessons on how epidemics transform society – and how diseases leave their imprint on the world’s social and political fabric.
8.30 am: In Italy, volunteers are delivering food via gondolas to elderly people and others in vulnerable groups.
8.25 am: Spain will extend its nationwide lockdown until May 9, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday, PTI reports. Restrictions will be eased from April 27. The country, which has been under lockdown since March 14, has a toll of 20,043.
8.20 am: The Rajasthan government has issued new guidelines for the Covid-19 lockdown from April 20. These will allow some industries and enterprises to operate from April 20. Industries or enterprises that are located in rural areas or industrial areas established in municipalities/municipal areas, export based industries or Special Economic Zones, where movement is controlled and adequate arrangements are made to accommodate workers in their factory premises or nearby areas, can be begun after April 20, PTI reports.
8.15 am: Netflix has uploaded 10 documentaries, series and short films on YouTube to boost online learning and “help teachers around the world” during the coronavirus lockdown, the streaming platform said in a press statement on Friday.
8.10 am: In Haryana’s Nuh district, locked-down and hungry residents are living off sporadic acts of charity. Read more about the immense human cost of the lockdown and the suffering of the poor here.
8 am: Italy records 3,491 new coronavirus cases and 482 deaths, raising the overall toll to 23,227. Overall, Italy has nearly 1,76,000 confirmed cases.
7.55 am: More than 1 lakh people have died of the coronavirus in Europe, AFP reports. This is nearly two-thirds of the overall global toll. Europe, the worst-hit continent, has 1,00,501 deaths out of 11,36,672 infections.
7.50 am: In Turkey, 121 more people died on Saturday, taking the total deaths to 1,890, PTI reports. The total number of confirmed infections is 82,329.
7.45 am: Agra reports 45 new Covid-19 cases, taking the count to 241, ANI reports.
7.40 am: France on Saturday reported 642 more deaths in hospitals and nursing homes, PTI reports. This takes the toll in the country to 19,323. However, the total number of patients fell for the fourth consecutive day – by 551 to 30,639 in hospitals and by 194 to 5,833 in intensive care.
France has been under lockdown since March 17 and is expected to stay that way till May 11.
7.35 am: US President Donald Trump says Muslims should be held to the same social distancing norms during Ramzan as Christians were doing Easter.
7.30 am: Hundreds of people protested against coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions across the United States of America on Saturday, PTI reports. President Donald Trump explicitly encouraged them. Protests were held in Concord in New Hampshire, Annapolis in Maryland and Austin in Texas.
7.25 am: Twenty workers in Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s palace test positive for the coronavirus, AFP reports.
7.20 am: As many as 1,891 coronavirus deaths recorded in the US in 24 hours, AFP reports.
7.15 am: Visuals of people out on Sunday morning in Delhi.
7.10 am: Covid-19 has affected 23,28,124 people, and caused 1,60,518 deaths in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
7.05 am: The Indian government on Saturday clarified that it had not yet decided on allowing flight operations to resume from May 4. “The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations. Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet.
The clarification came after state-run carrier Air India said it has reopened bookings for select domestic flights for travel from May 4, and for international flights for travel from June 1. All domestic as well as international flights in India were suspended last month as the country went in a lockdown in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. This suspension was extended earlier this week when the nationwide lockdown was extended to May 3.
- The number of Covid-19 patients in India rose to 14,792 on Saturday evening after 957 new cases were reported, according to the health ministry. The toll increased by 36 to 488, while the number of patients who have recovered crossed 2,000.
- The Centre said that as of Saturday morning, 4,291 cases of Covid-19 were related to a “single source” – an event held in Nizamuddin in Delhi last month. In Tamil Nadu, one of the worst-hit states by the pandemic, 84% of all cases were linked to this source. The government also said that in 47 districts in 23 states, no cases have been reported in the last 14 days.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation with top officials in New Delhi and took stock of the supply of essential commodities. He also reviewed the working of a 24x7 control room set up to monitor the pandemic and coordinate with states and Union Territories.
- The Delhi government increased the number of containment zones in the city from 68 to 76. In Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, the number of coronavirus patients reached 3,648 after 328 new patients were found.
- The Centre changed FDI norms to prevent “opportunistic takeovers” of Indian firms by foreign entities. Firms which operate in countries bordering India will now have to take government permission before investing in India.
- The Jammu and Kashmir High Court directed all courts in the Union Territory to treat the cases of domestic abuse as urgent. In Delhi, the High Court sought responses of the Centre and the Delhi government on a petition seeking measures to safeguard victims of domestic violence and child abuse amidst the Covid-19 lockdown.
- At least 26 Indian Navy officials at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai have tested positive for Covid-19. This is the first confirmation of coronavirus cases in the naval force that came a day after the Indian Army said there were eight cases among its troops.
- Globally, the number of Covid-19 patients reached 22.73 lakh, including 1.56 lakh deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University. The number of cases in the United States rose to 7.06 lakh. The number of deaths in Africa crossed 1,000.