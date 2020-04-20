The Centre has written to the Kerala government, objecting to the alleged dilution of lockdown guidelines as the state allowed buses to operate in cities and opening of micro, small and medium enterprises in municipal areas, PTI reported on Monday.

The Union Home Ministry in a letter said that the Kerala government had circulated some revised guidelines on April 17 and allowed activities that were prohibited under the lockdown norms issued by the government on April 15. The ministry said the state government should rectify the guidelines and ensure strict compliance of the measures.

Last week, the Kerala government divided the state into four zones – red, orange A, orange B and green. The easing of lockdown restrictions has been allowed in orange A and B areas.

The additional activities allowed by the Kerala government include opening of local workshops, barber shops, restaurants, book stores, MSMEs in municipal limits, bus travel in the cities and towns for short distances, two passengers in the back seat of cars and pillions on scooters. “This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by the home ministry and violation of its April 15 order issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005,” the home ministry said.

The Centre’s guidelines issued on April 15 said that states are allowed to make restrictions stricter than the ones in place nationwide, but cannot dilute them.

State minister Kadakampally Surendran said the central government may have asked for an explanation because of some misunderstanding, ANI reported. “We’ve given relaxations abiding by directions issued by Centre,” he added. “Once we give an explanation, I hope the issue will be solved. We followed all the norms set by the Centre.”

Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose said the state government has received the letter from the Centre. “We are discussing what can be done,” he told ANI. “If needed, necessary modifications will be made.”

In a separate letter, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked all states and Union Territories to strictly comply with the government guidelines and ensure their implementation without any dilution.

“It has come to notice that some of the states/UTs are issuing orders allowing activities which may have not been allowed as per guidelines by MHA,” Bhalla said. “I would again urge you to ensure compliance of the revised consolidated guidelines, and direct all concerned authorities for their strict implementation in letter and spirit without any dilution and to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures.”

Union Home Secy Ajay Bhalla, in a letter dated 19 April 2020, has asked Chief Secretaries of all states/UTs drawing their attention to the guideline that state/UTs govts shall not dilute the guidelines under Disaster Mgmt Act, 2005 in any manner & shall strictly enforce the same. pic.twitter.com/gQehWI1XF0 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

Many states on Monday began to allow some economic activity in parts that are designated as non-hotspots or areas least affected by the Covid-19 pandemic that had forced the entire country into a lockdown on March 25.

The number of coronavirus patients in India crossed the 17,000-mark on Monday morning after the health ministry confirmed a record 1,553 new cases in the preceding 24 hours. The toll rose to 543.

Also read: What’s allowed, what’s prohibited from April 20