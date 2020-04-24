Coronavirus: Cases in India cross 23,000-mark, toll rises to 718
The Centre said the number of cases in India has grown in a linear fashion, not exponentially.
The number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 23,077 on Friday morning, but the Indian Council of Medical Research said at least 23,502 people have tested positive so far. The toll rose to 718, while the number of patients who have recovered stood at 4,748.
The Centre on Thursday said India has managed to maintain a linear growth of Covid-19 cases over the one month period during its lockdown.
The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi said the Indian Council of Medical Research has approved a low-cost method of coronavirus testing developed by its researchers. The institute claimed “the assay was validated with a sensitivity and 100% specificity”.
Globally, the toll from the pandemic crossed 1.90 lakh and more than 27.7 lakh declared cases have been registered in 185 countries and territories, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
10.17 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address media at 12 pm regarding the initial positive results of the use of plasma therapy to treat coronavirus patients, reports ANI.
10.10 am: Hongasandra, a municipal ward in Bengaluru, has been partially sealed after authorities detected 10 positive coronavirus cases over the last two days, reports NDTV.
“It has been decided to conduct tests on everyone living in the area, 184 people have been quarantined at designated places,” says Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.
10.06 am: The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi has developed a low cost method of detecting Covid-19 and is now targeting large-scale deployment of the kit at affordable prices with suitable industrial partners “as soon as possible”.
10 am: Nearly 300 shops in Delhi’s Azadpur wholesale fruit and vegetable market have been shut after a 57-year-old trader died of the coronavirus on Tuesday, reports Hindustan Times. “The daughter of a trader tested positive,” District Magistrate (North) Deepak Shinde says. “The entire family and other contacts will soon be traced and tested.”
9.58 am: A closely-watched Gilead Sciences Inc experimental coronavirus treatment has failed in its first clinical trial, reports AFP. However, the drugmaker says the findings were inconclusive because the study was terminated early.
“As such, the study results are inconclusive, though trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in disease,” says a company spokesperson.
9.52 am: The rate of increase in coronavirus cases in India is significantly gentler than most Western nations. Yet, a country-wide growth rate may provide little insight into what might lie ahead for India once the lockdown lifts and inter-state migration resumes. Testing rates in states of comparable sizes and populations vary widely.
9.48 am: Three soldier craftsmen undergoing training at the Military Station in Gujarat’s Vadodara have tested positive for the coronavirus, reports PTI.
9.45 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research says 5,41,789 samples have been tested till Friday 9 am. Of these, 23,502 samples have been confirmed positive.
9.39 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the village heads at 11 am today amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. “All sarpanchs will be able to join this interaction through Doordarshan, from their respective homes adhering to social distancing norms,” tweets Modi.
9.35 am: The Covid-19 crisis has given the Narendra Modi government an opportunity to draw on economic expertise from around the world without having to admit to its own failure, since this is a global calamity and not an Indian one.
9.33 am: China reports six new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 82,804, according to PTI. The National Health Commission says that two of the new cases were imported ones, involving travellers from overseas, and rest four were domestically transmitted.
9.30 am: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the coronavirus pandemic shows the need to overhaul the World Health Organisation, reports Reuters. He also warns that Washington may never restore WHO funding and could even work to set up an alternative to the United Nations body instead.
9.26 am: Rajasthan reports 36 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 2,000.
9.22 am: The Saudi presidency of the Group of 20 major economies has called for further immediate donations to fund the emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic and develop needed vaccines.
9.18 am: The coronavirus deaths in the United States has crossed 49,000 and the total number of cases was approaching 8,60,000, reports Reuters.
9.15 am: The Maharashtra government has urged the Centre to plan and resume railway services for several lakh migrant labourers who want to return home after May 3, reports The Hindu.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar warned of a possible repeat of the gathering outside Bandra railway station, when thousands of migrant labourers had assembled hoping to return home.
9.09 am: A group of non-resident medical professionals have written an open letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over “gross under-testing” for coronavirus cases and “misreporting of data”, reports NDTV.
The doctors said the state has conducted just 33.7 tests per million as against national average of around 156.9 per million, adding that the government has capacity to conduct around 1,000 tests a day.
9.05 am: At least 14 doctors and nurses have tested positive for the coronavirus at a Delhi government hospital in Jahangirpuri, which has emerged as one of the biggest cluster outbreaks in the Capital, reports News18.
9 am: A four-month-old baby, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, dies in Kerala, reports ANI. Malappuram district medical officer says the child was undergoing treatment for heart related problems and had pneumonia.
8.50 am: The country recorded 1,684 new cases and 37 deaths in 24 hours.
8.47 am: The health ministry has updated the coronavirus figures in the country. India now has 23,077 cases and the toll has risen to 718. The number of patients who have recovered stands at 4,748.
8.42 am: The number of people who have died from the coronavirus pandemic in France has risen by 516 to 21,856, says the health ministry, according to Reuters.
8.40 am: Kerala is planning random tests to check if the coronavirus outbreak has reached the stage of community transmission, reports NDTV.
Community transmission is said to take place when the source of infection for a large number of cases in an area cannot be traced: when individuals pick up the infection without having travelled to countries where the virus is circulating or having been in contact with known confirmed cases.
7.45 am: The US House of Representatives has approved a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill. reports Reuters. Lawmakers, many wearing masks, approved the bill during an extended period of voting intended to allow them to remain at a distance from one another in line with public health recommendations.
7.42 am: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb says the state has no coronavirus cases after recovery of the second patient, reports ANI. “Two cases were recorded in the state, the first case had recovered earlier and the second patient has also been discharged after testing negative in repeat tests,” he adds.
7.40 am: Officials say the Indian Council of Medical Research has approved the coronavirus test developed by the Indian Institute of Technology, reports PTI. IIT Delhi is the first academic institute to have obtained the ICMR approval for a real-time PCR-based diagnostic test and is reportedly cheap.
7.37 am: Here are the top developments from Thursday:
- The number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 21,700. The toll increased to 686, while the number of patients who have recovered stood at 4,323.
- Maharashtra recorded 778 new cases of Covid-19, its worst single-day spike, taking the total number of patients in the state to 6,427. Mumbai accounted for 522 of these cases.
- The Centre asserted that India has performed much better in containing the pandemic that developed countries, with the exception of South Korea. It added that the number of cases in India has grown in a linear fashion, not exponentially.
- Congress President Sonia Gandhi said the coronavirus pandemic has increased disturbingly, both in spread and its speed, but the central government has not taken her party’s full cooperation.
- The Ministry of Finance announced that three installments of Dearness Allowance to central government employees or pensioners will be put on hold.