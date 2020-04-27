The Indian Army on Monday said three militants were killed after an encounter broke out in Lower Munda in Qazigund area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported. The police said only one body has been recovered from the site of the encounter so far.

The encounter began when militants fired upon a police patrol party in Lower Munda, an unidentified police official told PTI. The area has been cordoned off. Further details are awaited.

#AsthalKulgamEncounterUpdate:

Only 01 dead body recovered so far from the site of #encounter. Search is going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/Ve2odcPK3o — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 27, 2020

#Encounter has started at #Lowermunda area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 27, 2020

On Sunday, the security forces killed four militants in an encounter in Kulgam district. On April 24, the police had rescued constable Sartaj Ahmad Itoo, who was abducted, and killed two militants in a brief shootout in Shirpora Frisal area of the district.

On April 23, militants had abducted constable Javaid Jabbar in Shopian district. However, they set him free within hours.