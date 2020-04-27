Jammu and Kashmir: Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Kulgam district
The encounter ensued after militants fired upon a police patrol party in Lower Munda in Qazigund area.
The Indian Army on Monday said three militants were killed after an encounter broke out in Lower Munda in Qazigund area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported. The police said only one body has been recovered from the site of the encounter so far.
The encounter began when militants fired upon a police patrol party in Lower Munda, an unidentified police official told PTI. The area has been cordoned off. Further details are awaited.
On Sunday, the security forces killed four militants in an encounter in Kulgam district. On April 24, the police had rescued constable Sartaj Ahmad Itoo, who was abducted, and killed two militants in a brief shootout in Shirpora Frisal area of the district.
On April 23, militants had abducted constable Javaid Jabbar in Shopian district. However, they set him free within hours.