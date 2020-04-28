India’s daily toll due to the novel coronavirus was its highest after 62 people died between Monday and Tuesday morning, according to the health ministry’s figures. The number of cases also rose to 29,435, while the total toll so far is 934.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India’s doubling rate, or the number of days in which the number of coronavirus cases double, is now 8.7.
The Centre allowed the option of home-isolation for Covid-19 patients who have very mild or no symptoms. The government issued guidelines on the eligibility conditions for such patients to get that option.
The Delhi Police has found that there are several problems with the shelter homes for migrant workers in the Capital, ranging from poor sanitation and lack of hygiene, to uncooperative authorities.
US President Donald Trump suggested he might seek damages from China in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. He maintained that he believed the extent of the outbreak could have been managed better.
Residents of a village in Ambala city in Haryanapelted stones at doctors after refusing to allow the cremation of a Covid-19 suspect. There have been several cases of violence against medical workers since the outbreak began in India.
A BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh told people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors during the pandemic.
The NITI Aayog building in Delhi has been sealed after an official there tested positive for the virus. The official’s colleagues have been asked to self-quarantine. This comes after an official at the aviation ministry on Monday tested positive too.
Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has said the three organs of the government should act together during crises amid allegations that the Supreme Court has been following the government’s decisions on the coronavirus outbreak. He said that the executive would be more equipped to deal with an epidemic or a disaster and that the courts would intervene if the executive’s moves endangered lives.
Covid-19 has infected 30.04 lakh and caused 2.11 lakh deaths across 185 countries or regions, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.