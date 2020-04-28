Covid-19: India’s toll touches 934 with 62 deaths in a day, total tally nears 30,000
The United States has recorded 1,303 new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.
India’s total count of cases soared to 29,435, according to the Union health ministry’s Tuesday morning update. Of this, 934 people have died and 6,868 people have recovered. The toll jumped by 62 – the highest in a day so far. Cases in Delhi crossed the 3,000-mark after 190 new infections were reported in 24 hours.
The United States has recorded 1,303 new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. This has taken the nation’s overall toll to 56,144 and the total number of infections to 9,87,022.
Covid-19 has infected 30.04 lakh and caused 2.11 lakh deaths across 185 countries or regions, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
10.47 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said his administration will prefer a partial lockdown to continue till May 15, reports NDTV. “The state is of the opinion that in districts where no cases are reported in the previous week of May 15, relaxations on public movement and public transport can be partially allowed by adhering to all safety precautions. Inter-district and inter-state traffic should be regulated till May 15,” he has said.
10.45 am: In Uttarakhand, the annual procession of the Panchmukhi Doli Yatra has been conducted in the absence of pilgrims, reports NDTV. The shrine is expected to open its doors to the public on April 29.
10.36 am: A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh has asked people in Deoria district not to purchase vegetables from Muslim vendors amid the pandemic.
10.31 am: In Odisha, 25 fisherfolk reach their hometowns in Ganjam district after undertaking an over 1,000-km sea voyage from Chennai where they were stuck amid the nationwide lockdown, reports PTI.
10.25 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala has criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not taking part in the video-conference between chief ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, reports PTI.
“While the whole country is fighting the pandemic together, his [Vijayan’s] absence cannot be justified,” BJP state chief K Surendran has said.
10.24 am: Villagers attack police, doctors during cremation of suspected patient in Haryana
10.15 am: West Bengal’s Covid-19 hotspot districts – Kolkata, North 24 parganas, Howrah and East Midnapore – have 348 containment zones in total, reports NDTV. In Kolkata, there are 227 containment zones, 57 in North 24 parganas, 56 in Howrah and eight in East Midnapore.
10.13 am: A vaccine against the coronavirus could be available in the market by the end of September, Adar Poonawalla, the chief of Serum Institute of India told NDTV.
10.06 am: In Goa, people are seen practicing social distancing at a vegetable market in Panaji.
9.53 am: Maharashtra Police act against violators of the regulations amid nationwide lockdown at a vegetable market in Narendra Nagar in Nagpur. “Only 10 vehicles are allowed inside the market at a time, so other vehicles were moved out and required action was taken,” Inspector Vijay Akot tells ANI.
9.42 am: Punjab says it will put all those returning from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, in quarantine facilities after five asymptomatic returnees tested positive in Tarn Taran. “...it has been decided that all returnees coming from Hazur Sahib are to be put in quarantine facilities. They will be tested for COVID-19,” a statement from the Punjab health department says, according to ANI.
9.30 am: Rajasthan reports 66 new cases. This takes the total cases in the state to 2,328. Rajasthan has so far reported 51 deaths.
8.48 am: A 69-year-old doctor dies in West Bengal, reports ANI. The West Bengal Orthopaedic Association demands state honour for him.
8.37 am: In the last 24 hours, India has reported 1,543 cases while the toll rose by 62 – the highest in a day so far.
8.35 am: India’s total count of cases goes up to 29,435, according to the Union health ministry’s Tuesday morning update. Of this, 934 people have died and 6,868 people have recovered.
8.10 am: The Delhi government has revoked the prohibition from working on veterinarians, plumbers and electricians amid lockdown. The administration has allowed inter-state travel of health workers, laboratory technicians and scientists, reports ANI.
8 am: Police officers check passes and identity cards of those travelling between Delhi and Gurugram.
7.45 am: Haryana will step up vigilance at its borders with Delhi, restricting travel to its cities of Gurgaon and Faridabad after several recent coronavirus cases were traced to the Capital, reports NDTV. “So far we have only sealed Sonipat and Jhajjar borders with Delhi. Gurgaon and Faridabad borders have been tightened but not sealed yet,” Haryana police chief Manoj Yadava says.
7.40 am: In India, Delhi has recorded 190 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of patients to 3,108. The toll has risen to 54. Of these 3,108 cases, 877 people have recovered.
7.35 am: Oil prices have plunged amid concerns about limited capacity to store crude worldwide, reports Reuters.
The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped by around 16% and were off 14.7%, at $10.90 a barrel as of 7.28 am Indian Standard Time. WTI fell 25% on Monday.
7.30 am: The United States records 1,303 new Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours. The nation has an overall toll of 56,144 and 9,87,022 infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
Here are the top updates from Monday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India reached 28,380 on Monday evening and the toll rose to 886, the health ministry said. With 1,463 new cases, this is the lowest rise in the number in four days. However, the toll jumped by 60 – the highest in a day so far.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the chief ministers via video conference to discuss the strategy post the nationwide lockdown, which is supposed to last till May 3. During the meeting, the Modi said the nationwide lockdown to control Covid-19 had led to positive results and also emphasised on the need to give importance to the economy.
- The Centre allowed the option of home-isolation for Covid-19 patients who have very mild or no symptoms. The government issued guidelines on the eligibility conditions for such patients to get that option.
- The Centre said India has not paid the Chinese firms who provided faulty testing rapid testing kits for Covid-19. This came after the Indian Council of Medical Research advised states to stop using kits produced by Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics as the results led to wide variation.
- The Reserve Bank of India announced a Rs 50,000-crore Special Liquidity Facility for mutual funds, four days after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund shut six debt schemes in India amid the coronavirus crisis. India’s debt markets have been under stress since the government imposed the nationwide lockdown.
- The number of people infected with Covid-19 across the world crossed 30 lakh, while the toll rose to 2.08 lakh, in 185 countries or regions, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.