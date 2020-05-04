The president of the Ladakh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday resigned from his post after accusing the administration of failing to evacuate people of the Union Territory, who are stranded across the country amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, The Indian Express reported.

Chering Dorjay, in his resignation letter to party president JP Nadda, said the administration in Ladakh was “insensitive” about the condition of those stranded. Around 2,000 people, including passengers, patients, pilgrims and students from the Union Territory, are stuck in different parts of the country, Dorjay told the newspaper.

“Patriotic people of Ladakh, who have stood with armed forces in all the wars fought by our nation since 1948, are treated so shabbily and with disrespect by the UT administrators,” he said in his letter, according to The Daily Excelsior.

He also claimed that he took up the matter with Lieutenant Governor Radha Krishna Mathur and BJP National Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna, who is also in-charge of party affairs in Ladakh. “In view of the no response from party high command on my grievances, I had no option other than to resign from the party position as well as its primary membership,” Dorjay added.

Moreover, Dorjay accused the Ladakh administration of rendering the autonomous hill councils of both Leh and Kargil ineffective. He resigned within two months since his appointment as the first-ever BJP President for the Union Territory on March 5.