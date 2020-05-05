One floor of the Shastri Bhavan building in Delhi was sealed on Tuesday after a law ministry official tested positive, PTI reported.

The fourth floor of the “A” wing from gate number 1 to gate number 3 has been sealed and is being disinfected, an unidentified official told the news agency. Certain gates and lifts inside the complex will also remain closed till Wednesday. Authorities have initiated contact tracing among the employees as per protocol, an official added.

The senior official in the department of legal affairs who has tested positive last attended office on April 23, according to The Hindustan Times.

This came days after the Central Reserve Police Force headquarters – a five-storeyed building – on the Lodhi Road area of Delhi was sealed for sanitisation after a personal employee of a senior officer and a bus driver of the paramilitary tested positive for the coronavirus.

Last week, the NITI Aayog building, which is also located in the central Delhi area, was sealed for two days after an employee working for the government’s policy think tank was found to be infected with Covid-19.

Before that, a coronavirus case was reported from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 21. Media reports claimed that about 125 families living in the premises had been asked to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. An official had said that the main building where President Ram Nath Kovind and his family stay had not been affected.

India has recorded 46,433 coronavirus cases and 1,568 deaths as of Tuesday morning. In the last 24 hours, India has reported 3,900 fresh cases and 195 deaths. This is the highest single-day jump so far.

Follow today’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic here.