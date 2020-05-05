Covid-19: Delhi to charge 70% extra tax on liquor from today; over 1,300 dead in India
The home ministry said it will start bringing back Indians stranded abroad in a phased manner from May 7.
India has recorded 42,836 coronavirus cases and 1,389 deaths as of Monday evening, on the day the country began the third phase of lockdown with significant relaxations.
The home ministry said it will start bringing back Indians stranded abroad in a phased manner from May 7 onwards. Meanwhile, after a day of chaos at liquor shops, the Delhi government has decided to charge 70% over and above the maximum retail price of alcohol as “special corona fees”.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will discuss the economic fallout of the Covid-19 crisis with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee at 9 am.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 35 lakh people and killed at least 2.51 lakh people, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.26 am: People seen crowding at a marketplace in Okhla in south Delhi.
7.57 am: Three containment zones have been removed from the list in Delhi, reports ANI. The national Capital now has 90 active zones.
7.55 am: Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which bars the gathering of more than four persons, has been imposed in Mumbai till May 17, reports ANI, citing Mumbai Police. Movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8 pm and 7 am.
7.52 am: The World Health Organisation says that it has received no evidence from the United States government to back up allegations by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the coronavirus could have originated at a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, reports AP.
7.50 am: India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and United Arab Emirates, reports PTI. The ships will return to Kochi, says a defence spokesperson.
Here are the top updates from Monday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India reached 42,836, as the country began the third phase of a nationwide lockdown with fewer restrictions. The toll has risen to 1,389.
- The BJP and Opposition parties clashed over the Centre’s decision to charge migrant workers for providing special trains home amid the nationwide lockdown. The Congress said it will pay the fares while the Centre and BJP claimed that the government has already subsidised 85% of the fares and that states will pay the rest. This is despite an official circular directing states to collect the fares and hand it over to the Railways.
- The Centre said that it will start bringing back Indians stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic from May 7. The exercise would be conducted in a phased manner and the passengers will have to pay for their travel.
- Tamil Nadu saw its biggest single-day increase in the number of Covid-19 cases as 527 people tested positive. With this, the state’s tally rose to 3,550 and the toll stood at 31.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned people that his government will revoke relaxations allowed amid the Covid -19 lockdown if they do not adhere to physical distancing guidelines. His warning came after locals in some parts of the Capital crowded liquor stores, forcing them to shut down.