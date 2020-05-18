Lockdown 4.0: What’s allowed and what’s not – everything you need to know
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 96,169 on Monday morning and the toll went up to 3,029.
Several states on Monday announced relaxations, including opening up public transport, in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19. These were mostly in line with the Centre’s guidelines, which were announced after the Centre on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 31. It had also allowed states to impose more stringent measures based on their assessment of the local situation.
The Centre allowed interstate and intrastate movement of buses and other public transport in the latest phase of the lockdown. It however extended the nationwide ban on domestic and international air travel (except for medical purposes), metro rail services, schools, colleges, hotels and restaurants (except for home delivery), cinema halls, shopping malls and all other avenues of entertainment, as well as religious, social or political gatherings.
Here are the list of activities allowed and forbidden in some states. These relaxations will not apply to containment zones.
Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that buses, taxis and cabs will be allowed to run in the Capital with a restricted number of passengers.
What’s allowed:
- Taxis and cabs with two passengers, maxi-cabs with four passengers
- Buses with 20 passengers. They will be screened before boarding
- Autorickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws with one passenger.
- Government and private offices
- Standalone shops
- Markets will be allowed to open on an odd-even basis
- Restaurants only for home delivery
- Weddings with 50 people, funerals with 20
- Construction activities, but without workers from outside.
What’s not allowed:
- Hotels, cinemas, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums
- Schools and colleges
- Places of worship
- Spas, salons and barber shops
- All social, religious and cultural gatherings.
Kerala
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that buses will be allowed to run within districts with 50% seating capacity. The state is also allowing the sale of liquor. Shopping complexes can open with 50% capacity on a rotational basis.
What’s allowed in Kerala:
- Travel within a district
- Autorickshaws and taxis
- Shopping complexes with 50% capacity
- Online liquor sales
What’s forbidden:
- Inter-district travel
West Bengal
The West Bengal government said private offices, including those in shopping malls, can operate with 50% strength on alternate days. Inter-district buses have also been allowed. “There will be no official night curfew in West Bengal, but people are requested not to venture out after 7 pm,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.
What’s allowed:
- Private offices, even those inside shopping malls, can work with 50% of their staff.
- Inter-district buses from May 21
- Auto-rickshaws can operate with two passengers
- Beauty parlours and salons
- Hawkers will be allowed to reopen shops from May 27
What’s not allowed:
- Gathering of spectators at sports events
Assam
The Assam government allowed inter-state and inter-district buses, standalone shops and construction activities among others.
What’s allowed:
- Government offices with staggered working hours
- Inter-state and inter-district buses with 50% capacity. Only 50% of these buses will be allowed to operate
- Standalone shops
- Construction work
- Rickshaws and taxis with two passengers
- Online delivery of all commodities
What’s not allowed:
- Market complexes and shopping malls
- All except essential activities in containment zones
- Schools and colleges
- Social gatherings
Sikkim
The Sikkim government allowed opening of restaurants and eateries, but only for takeaways.
What’s allowed
- Restaurants for home delivery
- Inter-state buses
- Taxis and private vehicles with odd-even rule
Karnataka
The Karnataka government permitted all shops to open. It has opened public transport. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also barred the entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to the state till May 31 and announced a complete lockdown on Sundays to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
What’s allowed:
- Inter-state travel with consent from states/Union territories involved
- Taxis and autos with two passengers
- All shops, including spas and saloons
What’s forbidden:
- Social gatherings
- Schools and colleges
- Malls, cinemas, swimming pools and hotels
- Religious places
Follow today’s live updates on the pandemic here.