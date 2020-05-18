Several states on Monday announced relaxations, including opening up public transport, in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19. These were mostly in line with the Centre’s guidelines, which were announced after the Centre on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 31. It had also allowed states to impose more stringent measures based on their assessment of the local situation.

The Centre allowed interstate and intrastate movement of buses and other public transport in the latest phase of the lockdown. It however extended the nationwide ban on domestic and international air travel (except for medical purposes), metro rail services, schools, colleges, hotels and restaurants (except for home delivery), cinema halls, shopping malls and all other avenues of entertainment, as well as religious, social or political gatherings.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 96,169 on Monday morning and the toll went up to 3,029.

Here are the list of activities allowed and forbidden in some states. These relaxations will not apply to containment zones.

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that buses, taxis and cabs will be allowed to run in the Capital with a restricted number of passengers.

What’s allowed:

Taxis and cabs with two passengers, maxi-cabs with four passengers

Buses with 20 passengers. They will be screened before boarding

Autorickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws with one passenger.

Government and private offices

Standalone shops

Markets will be allowed to open on an odd-even basis

Restaurants only for home delivery

Weddings with 50 people, funerals with 20

Construction activities, but without workers from outside.

What’s not allowed:

Hotels, cinemas, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums

Schools and colleges

Places of worship

Spas, salons and barber shops

All social, religious and cultural gatherings.

Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that buses will be allowed to run within districts with 50% seating capacity. The state is also allowing the sale of liquor. Shopping complexes can open with 50% capacity on a rotational basis.

What’s allowed in Kerala:

Travel within a district

Autorickshaws and taxis

Shopping complexes with 50% capacity



Online liquor sales

What’s forbidden:

Inter-district travel

West Bengal

The West Bengal government said private offices, including those in shopping malls, can operate with 50% strength on alternate days. Inter-district buses have also been allowed. “There will be no official night curfew in West Bengal, but people are requested not to venture out after 7 pm,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

What’s allowed:

Private offices, even those inside shopping malls, can work with 50% of their staff.



Inter-district buses from May 21

Auto-rickshaws can operate with two passengers

Beauty parlours and salons

Hawkers will be allowed to reopen shops from May 27

What’s not allowed:

Gathering of spectators at sports events

Assam

The Assam government allowed inter-state and inter-district buses, standalone shops and construction activities among others.

What’s allowed:

Government offices with staggered working hours

Inter-state and inter-district buses with 50% capacity. Only 50% of these buses will be allowed to operate

Standalone shops

Construction work

Rickshaws and taxis with two passengers

Online delivery of all commodities

What’s not allowed:

Market complexes and shopping malls

All except essential activities in containment zones

Schools and colleges

Social gatherings

Sikkim

The Sikkim government allowed opening of restaurants and eateries, but only for takeaways.

What’s allowed

Restaurants for home delivery

Inter-state buses

Taxis and private vehicles with odd-even rule

Karnataka

The Karnataka government permitted all shops to open. It has opened public transport. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also barred the entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to the state till May 31 and announced a complete lockdown on Sundays to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

What’s allowed:

Inter-state travel with consent from states/Union territories involved

Taxis and autos with two passengers

All shops, including spas and saloons

What’s forbidden:

Social gatherings

Schools and colleges

Malls, cinemas, swimming pools and hotels

Religious places

