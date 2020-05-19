The Maharashtra government on Tuesday released guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus, retaining most restrictions in red zones and containment areas.

At present, 18 municipal corporations in the state, including nine from Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola and Amravati are classified as red zones, according to Hindustan Times. In these places, the movement of taxis, cabs, rickshaws and buses will remain forbidden.

E-commerce companies, meanwhile, will be allowed to deliver non-essential items in red zones and a limited number of standalone shops will be allowed to open. In containment zones, all activities apart from the supply of essential items will remain forbidden.

Significant relaxations have been allowed in areas outside the red zone and containment areas. Taxis and autorickshaws will be permitted to operate with two passengers. Four-wheelers will be allowed to ply with three people in total, but no pillion riders for two-wheelers. Buses will be allowed to operate only within the districts categorised under the green and orange zones. Standalone shops and private offices will also open.

Spas, salons and barber shops will remain shut across the state. Home delivery of food, meanwhile, will be allowed in red zones as well as places outside containment areas.

With over 35,000 cases of the coronavirus and 1,249 deaths, Maharashtra is India’s worst-hit state. On Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that his government would not ease lockdown restrictions in the state because of the continuous surge in the number of coronavirus cases. His announcement came hours after several states announced relaxations following the Centre’s guidelines on the latest phase of the lockdown, which will last till May 31.

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 1 lakh-mark on Tuesday. The country has reported 1,01,139 cases, including 3,163 deaths so far.

