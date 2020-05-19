The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,01,139 on Tuesday, and the toll to 3,163. As many as 4,970 new patients were added in the last 24 hours and 134 people died.
The Ministry of Home Affairs asked states and Union Territories to proactively coordinate on the operation of more trains to take migrant workers back to their hometowns, 56 days after a nationwide lockdown began. The ministry also suggested that states make arrangements for rest places, food and shelter for migrants who are on their way back to their villages on foot.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday tweaked its demand from the Congress, asking the party to supply 500 buses each in Noida and Ghaziabad for migrant labourers. The Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government had agreed to the Congress’ proposal to provide 1,000 buses and asked it to provide them in Lucknow.
At least 18 migrant labourers were killed in four separate road accidents late on Monday and early Tuesday. In Uttar Pradesh, five migrant workers were killed in two separate accidents on highways on Monday. Four migrant workers were killed on Tuesday in another road accident in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district. In a road crash in Bihar, at least nine migrant workers were killed after a truck collided with a bus in Naugachhia, Bhagalpur.
The Tis Hazari courts in New Delhi have prohibited lawyers, litigants, police officers and other individuals from using saliva while affixing court fee stamps on petitions and on envelopes containing summons or notices. The circular was issued as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Delhi district courts.
United States President Donald Trump once again threatened to cut funding to the World Health Organization, accusing it of being a “puppet” of China. Trump said the United States pays around $450 million (over Rs 3,400 crore) annually to the global health organisation. He said his government was making plans to slash this amount because “we’re not treated right”.
Delhi reported 500 new cases of Covid-19. The total cases in the national Capital have now risen to 10,554. Six more deaths have also been updated by the government in its bulletin. There has also been a surge in the number of cases in Karnataka, with 127 more infections reported. The total number of infections in the state rose to 1,323.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lashed out at the Centre over its special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore, accusing it of “blackmailing” state governments and “holding a knife to our neck” during the coronavirus crisis. He mocked the conditions set by the Centre for increasing the states’ borrowing limits, and alleged that it was trying to dominate the states.
Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary said that 28 employees of the organisation have tested positive for the coronavirus. On May 15, one of its employees tested positive. Following this, the company started testing employees who may have come in contact with the employee. Twenty-seven more were found to be infected.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 48 lakh people, and killed more than 3.18 lakh as of Tuesday morning, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.