J&K: Suspected militants kill at least one BSF soldier near Srinagar, injure another
Some reports said that two BSF jawans were killed.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday that suspected militants killed a Border Security Force jawan in Pandach near Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Two BSF jawans were fired upon while on duty on the outskirts of Srinagar, the police said. While one of them died, the other was injured and taken to hospital.
However, some reports said that two BSF jawans were killed. Police officials said that one of the soldiers was declared brought dead at the SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar, while the other succumbed to his injuries later, the Hindustan Times reported. The weapons belonging to the jawans were looted.
There have been several encounters between security forces and militants in the Union Territory over the past month. Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including the son of a separatist leader, were killed in an encounter in Srinagar on Tuesday.
On May 17, security forces killed two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Doda district of Jammu. One of the militants was Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Tahir Ahmed Bhat. On May 6, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed by security forces in Pulwama.
On May 3, five security personnel – an Army colonel, a major, two Army officers and a police sub-inspector – were killed in an 18-hour anti-militancy operation.