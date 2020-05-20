The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday that suspected militants killed a Border Security Force jawan in Pandach near Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Two BSF jawans were fired upon while on duty on the outskirts of Srinagar, the police said. While one of them died, the other was injured and taken to hospital.

Two BSF jawans on Naka Duty at the outskirts of Srinagar city at Pandaz Chowk were fired upon by 2/3 bike borne militants. One jawan died. Other injured evacuated to hospital. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) May 20, 2020

However, some reports said that two BSF jawans were killed. Police officials said that one of the soldiers was declared brought dead at the SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar, while the other succumbed to his injuries later, the Hindustan Times reported. The weapons belonging to the jawans were looted.

There have been several encounters between security forces and militants in the Union Territory over the past month. Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including the son of a separatist leader, were killed in an encounter in Srinagar on Tuesday.

On May 17, security forces killed two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Doda district of Jammu. One of the militants was Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Tahir Ahmed Bhat. On May 6, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed by security forces in Pulwama.

On May 3, five security personnel – an Army colonel, a major, two Army officers and a police sub-inspector – were killed in an 18-hour anti-militancy operation.