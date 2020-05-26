Covid-19: India has 1.45 lakh cases; WHO stops trial of anti-malaria drug citing safety concerns
India is now among the 10 countries with most coronavirus cases.
India on Tuesday recorded 6,535 new coronavirus cases. With this, the total number of cases reached 1,45,380 and the toll rose to 4,167 after 146 new fatalities. India is among the 10 countries with most cases.
The World Health Organization on Monday said it had temporarily suspended the trial of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus, citing safety concerns.
Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said his country’s fatalities due to the coronavirus was less in comparison to other countries of South Asia. “Those coming from India are coming in without proper checking which has contributed to the further spread of Covid-19,” he added.
More than 54.94 lakh cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, as well as at least 3,46,218 deaths, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.
10.35 am: Nine new cases in Assam’s Barpeta today.
10.30 am: Odisha’s tally crosses 1,500-mark with 79 new cases today, says the state health department.
10.25 am: 7 Railway Police Force personnel at Ludhiana station have tested positive, the director general tells ANI. Around 100 personnel have been quarantined.
10.11 am: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath to explain the basis of his claim that migrant workers who were returning from big cities such as Delhi were responsible for the rise in coronavirus infections in his state.
10.09 am: India tested less than a lakh samples on Monday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research.
10.01 am: Nagpur has a total of 406 cases so far, says the municipal commissioner. “Out of 406, 313 patients have recovered,” he adds. “This means our recovery rate is between 75%-80%. One of the major reasons for this is early identification, tracing, isolation testing and treatment.”
9.45 am: China reports 36 new cases, including 29 asymptomatic infections.
9.37 am: Passengers arrive at Vijayawada airport as domestic flight services in Andhra Pradesh resume today.
9.29 am: Rajasthan reports 76 new cases as of 9 am today. The state health department says the total number of infections in the state now stands at 7,376.
9.27 am: The King George’s Medical University in Lucknow says of the 1,219 samples tested on Monday, 21 are positive.
9.12 am: India records 6,535 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Its tally is now at 1,45,380, according to Ministry of Health figures.
8.53 am: There is heavy traffic at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border after authorities sealed it on Monday. Police personnel are checking people’s passes at the border, reports ANI.
8.49 am: A controversy boils over Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda skipping institutional quarantine after he flew from Delhi to Bengaluru on Monday, The Indian Express reports. Karnataka mandates 14-day quarantine for anyone flying into the state. Gowda reportedly cited immunity from institutional quarantine given by his job. He is the Union minister of chemicals and fertilisers. Karnataka later modified its rules to exempt government officials on duty from institutional quarantine.
8.33 am: US biotechnology company Novavax begins human trials for a coronavirus vaccine in Australia, reports AP. The results will be known by around July. “We are in parallel making doses, making vaccine in anticipation that we’ll be able to show it’s working and be able to start deploying it by the end of this year,” says the company’s research chief Dr Gregory Glenn.
8.25 am: A flash flood in Garo Hills, Meghalaya, inundated a quarantine centre on Monday, NDTV reports. Flash floods in the area have forced many people out of their homes due to their villages being under water.
7.52 am: Passengers arrive at the Delhi airport.
7.50 am: The Ministry of Civil aviation allows domestic air services, non-scheduled and private operators to fly.
7.46 am: Singapore lowers its GDP forecast to a contraction range of -7% to -4%, reports Reuters. Singapore’s economy, which acts as a barometer for the world’s economies, is bracing for its deepest ever recession.
7.43 am: The United States records 532 deaths in the last 24 hours, reports AFP. The country’s toll rises to 98,218 while the number of cases is now 1,662,375.
7.40 am: Here are the top updates from Monday
- India on Monday recorded 6,977 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours – the biggest single-day jump in figures so far. With this, the total number of cases reached 1,38,845 and the toll rose to 4,021 after 154 new fatalities. India is now among the 10 countries with most cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker.
- Long queues were seen at airports in Delhi and Mumbai as domestic flights resumed after two months amid the nationwide lockdown to control the spreading coronavirus. Several passengers also claimed that their flights had been cancelled without prior notice. Around 80 flights, to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, were cancelled on the first day of resumption.
- The Supreme Court allowed national carrier Air India to operate the flights to bring back Indians stranded abroad without leaving the middle seat vacant for a period of 10 days till June 6.
- Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said his country’s fatality due to the coronavirus was less in comparison to other countries of South Asia. “Those coming from India are coming in without proper checking which has contributed to the further spread of Covid-19,” he said.
- Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said that the state has recorded 805 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths on Monday. The state has a total of 17,082 coronavirus cases. Maharashtra recorded 2,436 new coronavirus patients on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 52,667. This included 1,695 deaths and 15,786 recoveries.