The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that a cyclonic storm is likely to form in the Arabian Sea and move towards the north, to reach the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat by June 3, the Hindustan Times reported.

“A low-pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep today,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told ANI. “We’re expecting that it’ll transform into depression tomorrow and into cyclonic storm day after. It’ll move towards the north and reach near Gujarat and North Maharashtra coast by evening of June 3.”

The IMD warning comes just over a week after Cyclone Amphan devastated parts of the east coast. The cyclone, which mainly affected West Bengal and Odisha, killed nearly 100 people.

On Sunday, the weather department also issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane in Maharashtra for June 3, and a red alert for Palghar district, also in the state, The Times of India reported. An orange alert indicates a warning of heavy to very heavy rain likely at a few places while a red alert denotes extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

IMD said rain and thundershowers can be expected in all three areas on Monday. It said the monsoon is expected make its onset in Mumbai this year on June 11.

On May 29, the weather department said the monsoon is likely to hit Kerala by June 1 or 2. Earlier, the IMD had predicted that it would begin on June 5, a delay of four days.

Taj Mahal Complex damaged

Officials at the Taj Mahal Complex in Agra said on Sunday that the main gate and a railing running below the structure’s five domes have been damaged by thunderstorms that hit the city, AFP reported.

“One sandstone railing which was a part of the original structure has been damaged,” Archaeological Survey of India Superintending Archaeologist Vasant Kumar Swarnkar told the news agency. “One marble railing which was a later addition, a false ceiling in the tourist holding area and the base stone of the main gate has also been damaged.”

The Taj Mahal has been closed for visitors since March, when the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.