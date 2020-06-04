Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Ram Madhav has claimed that former party president Amit Shah’s remark in 2018 labelling undocumented migrants from Muslim-majority countries as “termites” was taken out of context. Madhav made the assertion during a BBC Hardtalk interview via satellite earlier this week.

“If you are so sure that there is no racism, deep discrimination, communal hate at the heart of your party and movement’s ideology, how do you react when your own Home Minister Amit Shah describes migrants from Muslim majority Bangladesh living in India as ‘termites’ who will be thrown into the Bay of Bengal?” BBC Hardtalk host Stephen Sackur asked Madhav.

In response, Madhav claimed that Shah’s comment was taken out of context, and asserted that all countries must keep out “illegal infiltrators”. “Please explain to me how illegal migrants can be a person of any religion by your definition,” Madhav said. “Illegal immigrants are not welcome in India, towards which we are taking some steps. But sometimes some statements are taken out of context.”

Madhav claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government in India merely wanted to regulate the inflow of migrants, just like any other country. “We have quite a humanitarian sentiment about every person, but after all nations have to safeguard their people, their livelihoods and their economy from illegal infiltrators,” he said.

Shah had made the comment in the context of the preparation of a National Register of Citizens in Assam in September 2018, at a rally in Sawai Madhopur in poll-bound Rajasthan. The following month, he repeated his rhetoric, during an election rally in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

“While you [farmers] feed the people, they [soldiers] guard our borders,” said Shah. “But infiltrators are like termites who eat away at the country’s security. They need to be removed.”

In March 2019, the United States flagged Shah’s remark. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said while releasing the report on March 13: “We have told those who disgrace the concept of human dignity that they will pay a price, that their abuses will be meticulously documented and then publicised. By articulating abuses and pressuring non-compliant regimes, we can effect change.”

The final list of the National Register of Citizens, published in September 2019, had left out over 19 lakh people. These individuals have the right to appeal to Foreigners’ Tribunals to review their cases.