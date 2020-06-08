China on Monday said that its military had reached a consensus with its Indian counterpart not to allow differences to escalate into disputes, the Hindustan Times reported. India and China had been engaged in a standoff on the North Sikkim and Eastern Ladakh borders over the past month. There have been physical fights between Indian and Chinese troops, leading to injuries.

“On the afternoon of June 6, a meeting was held between the commanders of China and India in the Chusul-Moldo region,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said. “The two sides held consultations. Recently through diplomatic and military channels, the two sides have maintained close communication on the situation along the border.”

The Indian delegation, led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, and Commander of the Tibet Military District Major General Liu Lin held a meeting in Maldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control on June 6, PTI reported. Though the meeting went on for several hours, nothing tangible was achieved, the agency said citing sources.

Hua said on Monday that the two sides had agreed to implement the consensus, reached between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Chennai last October, that differences should not be allowed to become disputes.

“One consensus [of the military talks] is that is the two sides need to implement the two leaders’ consensus and make sure that the differences do not escalate into disputes,” Hua said. “And, the two sides will work to maintain peace and tranquility along the border and create a good atmosphere.”

On Sunday, India’s External Affairs Ministry had also made a conciliatory statement. “The two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” the Indian statement had said.

The ministry had added that both sides noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. They agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship.

