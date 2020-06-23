Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Monday said that the memorandums of understanding worth Rs 5,000 crore, which the state signed with China last week, have not been cancelled amid the tensions between the two nations, PTI reported.

“Status quo will be maintained on the MoUs with the Chinese companies for the moment,” he was quoted as saying by News18. “This does not mean that they have been rescinded or cancelled. In fact, further developments on the same are awaited.”

Earlier on Monday, Desai’s office had said that the deals with China had been frozen. His office, however, clarified that they had not been cancelled.

On June 15, the state government had signed MoUs with three Chinese companies – Hengli Engineering, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions JV with Photon and Great Wall Motors – under the “Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0” project. The three firms were to invest in projects in Talegaon, an industrial hub in Pune.

The agreements were signed just hours before the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed and 76 injured in the clash. The face-off between the two neighbouring countries was the worst instance of violence on the border since 1975.

After the clash, there was a clamour across India to boycott Chinese goods and projects. Last week, the Indian Railways terminated its contract with Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group, a Chinese firm that was to carry out work on the 417-km long Kanpur-Deen Dayal Upadhyay section. The cost of the contract was Rs 471 crore, and it was granted to the company in June 2016.

On June 17, the Confederation of All India Traders released a list of more than 500 Chinese products to be boycotted. Products on the boycott list included fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables, toys, furnishing fabrics, textiles, builder hardware, footwear, apparel and kitchen items. The group also asked celebrities not to endorse Chinese products.