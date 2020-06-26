India on Friday reported 17,296 new coronavirus cases – the biggest one-day increase in infections so far. The country’s tally rose to 4,90,401. The toll rose to 15,301 with 407 new deaths. More than 2.8 lakh people across the country have recovered.
The Assam government announced a two-week lockdown in Guwahati from Sunday midnight and night curfew across state amid rising cases. The state has reported 6,321 coronavirus cases, including nine deaths, so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while launching the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, praised the state government’s efforts to combat the coronavirus. The prime minister said that Uttar Pradesh’s population was equal to that of four European countries combined, and yet it recorded only a fraction of their toll.
The Supreme Court approved the assessment scheme submitted by the Central Board of Secondary Education for the cancelled Class 10 and 12 exams. The board said that it would mark students based on the subjects for which exams have already been conducted and internal evaluation. The results will be declared by mid-July.
The Centre will send a team led by Union health ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal to Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana between June 26 and 29 to help the states in their fight against the coronavirus. All the three states have recorded a very high rate of positive cases. Maharashtra is India’s worst-affected state with 1,47,741 coronavirus cases, including 6,931 deaths, according to data from the health ministry. Gujarat has recorded 29,520 cases so far. The toll in the state is 1,753. Telangana, on the other hand, has 11,364 cases, including 230 deaths.
The Telangana government put on hold the random collection and testing of samples through special camps in capital Hyderabad and surrounding areas for two days starting Thursday to clear the backlog of pending coronavirus tests. The government clarified that coronavirus tests in hospitals would continue.
The Indian Railways cancelled all regular trains scheduled to run between July 1 and August 12 amid rising coronavirus cases in the country. The special trains running since May 12 and the 100 pairs of mail and express trains plying since June 1 will continue to operate. The passengers will get refunds for the cancelled trains.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres encouraged countries to use environmental-friendly energy sources for their plans to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and said that there was a need to create more sustainable systems. “There is no good reason, for example, for any country to include coal in their Covid-19 recovery plans,” he said.
The European Medicines Agency suggested giving conditional approval to Gilead Sciences Inc’s remdesivir drug for treating coronavirus patients.
The global coronavirus tally reached 96,12,250 and the toll went up to 4,89,372. More than 48 lakh people across the world have recovered.