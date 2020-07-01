A Central Reserve Police Force jawan and a civilian were killed in an attack carried out by suspected militants in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, PTI reported, citing officials. Two more security force personnel were also injured in the attack.

The suspected militants opened fire at a patrol party when the security personnel were placing a checkpost around 7.35 am, said the CRPF. Three CRPF jawans and the civilian was injured. They were shifted to a hospital where one of the jawans and the civilian were declared dead. The identities of the deceased are yet to be made public.

The area has been cordoned off. Efforts are on to track down the assailants, said officials.

More details are awaited.

The Valley has seen an increase in anti-militancy operations since March. Security forces have initiated multiple anti-militancy operations in Srinagar, south and north Kashmir. Security personnel have carried out around 12 anti-militancy operations in June in south Kashmir. During these operations, 34 militants have been killed. Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh had said on June 19 that over 100 militants have been killed by security forces in the region this year.