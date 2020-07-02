The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 6 lakh as the country reported 19,148 cases in 24 hours on Thursday morning. India now has 6,04,641 cases and 17,834 deaths. As many as 3,59,859 people have recovered.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a plasma bank in the national Capital through videoconference. He appealed to people who have recovered from the coronavirus to donate their plasma and help save critically-ill patients.
Goa reopened to tourists on Thursday after more than three months. Over 250 hotels have been granted permission to resume operations.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with the chief ministers of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana over the coronavirus crisis today.
The Karnataka government issued notices to 18 private hospitals in Bengaluru over the death of a suspected coronavirus patient after they allegedly denied him admission on the pretext of non-availability of beds. The 52-year-old man, identified as Bhawarlal Sujani, died of influenza-like illness symptoms. According to the standard operating procedure issued by the Karnataka government, people with influenza-like, or ILI symptoms, are to be treated as suspected Covid-19 cases and tested.
United States President Donald Trump said he would wear masks if the situation demanded it, though he wondered if it was needed to make the face covers mandatory.
The Kerala government revised rules for the discharge of coronavirus patients. Under the new rules, asymptomatic patients will be tested on the 10th day of admission and people with first test negative will be discharged with seven days’ of home quarantine.
The US, which is the worst-hit country in the world, reported over 52,000 cases in a day – its highest ever – on Wednesday.
The United Kingdom will soon end coronavirus quarantine rules for people arriving from 75 countries.
The global tally has crossed the one crore-mark, with 1,06,94,288 cases so far. The toll rose to 5.16 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 54.81 lakh people have recovered so far.