Opposition leaders on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh over the law and order situation in the state after eight policemen were killed during an encounter with criminals in Kanpur earlier in the day. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked how the people of Uttar Pradesh will feel safe if the police were in danger.

“This [the encounter] is another proof of hooliganism in Uttar Pradesh,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. “I offer my condolences to the families of the martyrs and pray for the good health of those injured.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh had deteriorated badly. “Eight policemen died in indiscriminate firing by criminals,” she wrote on Twitter. “Criminals in Uttar Pradesh have no fear. From a common man to a policeman, no one is safe. The law and order in Uttar Pradesh is the chief minister’s responsibility. He [Adityanath] must initiate strict action against the criminals.”

Bahujan Samajwadi Chief Mayawati called the encounter in Kanpur “shameful and unfortunate”. “The Uttar Pradesh government needs to step up measures to keep the law and order situation under control,” she tweeted. Mayawati also demanded the state government provide financial help and jobs to the families of the policemen killed in the encounter.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was engaging in “drama” by showing minor encounters but not acting against criminals. “This will affect the morale of the force and their anger will rise,” he said. Yadav also asked the state government to provide compensation to the families of the policemen.

A deputy superintendent of police, three sub inspectors and four constables were shot dead while they were trying to arrest Vikas Dubey, a criminal with 60 cases against him. The encounter happened in Dikru village on the intervening night of July 2 and July 3. Four others were critically injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath paid tributes to the policemen killed in the encounter. “Uttar Pradesh will never forget the courage that they [the policemen] displayed while discharging their duty,” he wrote on Twitter. “Their sacrifices will not go in vain.” He also directed the police to take appropriate action against the criminals.