Coronavirus: RBI chief says pandemic biggest test of our resilience; India’s tally crosses 8 lakh
The toll in the country rose by 519 to 22,123 on Saturday.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said the pandemic represented the biggest test of robustness and resilience of our economic and financial system. “Covid-19 is the worst health and economic crisis in last 100 years with unprecedented negative consequences for output, jobs and well being,” he added.
India on Saturday registered a record single-day increase of 27,114 new cases, pushing the country’s tally to 8,20,916. The toll in the country stood at 22,123 with 519 new fatalities. More than 5.15 lakh people have recovered.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.24 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.59 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 68 lakh people have recovered so far.
11.41 am: Odisha reports five deaths – two in Ganjam and one each in Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar, says the health and family welfare department.
11.27 am: State-wise data
Rajasthan: 170 new cases and 2 deaths; tally stands at 23,344
Odisha: 570 new cases; tally stands at 12,526
11.24 am: Puducherry’s tally rises to 1,337, says the health department.
11.16 am: A French bus driver died on Friday, a week after he who was badly beaten by passengers for asking them to wear face masks, reports AFP. Philippe Monguillot, 59, was left brain dead by the attack in Bayonne town. Two men have been charged with attempted murder over the attack.
“The Republic recognises him as an exemplary citizen and will not forget him,” France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex tweets. “The law will punish the perpetrators of this despicable crime.”
11.02 am: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor reminds Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that this is time to fight the coronavirus not elections.
11.01 am: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant rules out the possibility of imposing further lockdown in the coastal state, reports PTI. “The lockdown was initially imposed to create awareness and educate people about coronavirus,” he adds. “That phase has passed now.”
10.50 am: The Goa government starts testing all the inmates of the central jail at Colvale after a jailor was found infected, reports PTI citing quoting state Health Secretary Nila Mohanan. “A couple of days back, we received information that one of the jailors has tested positive,” she adds. “After that we took samples of 42 others, including jailors, staff members and two-three jail inmates, who had come in contact with him. But all of them tested negative.”
10.43 am: Das says the pandemic perhaps represents so far the biggest test of robustness and resilience of our economic and financial system.
10.40 am: Covid-19 is the worst health and economic crisis in last 100 years with unprecedented negative consequences for output, jobs and well being, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the 7th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave. “It dented the existing world order, global value chains, labour and capital movements across globe,” he adds.
10.24 am: The Sikkim government will allow only those security personnel to enter the state who test negative, reports PTI. Rapid antigen tests will be conducted exclusively on all security personnel at the Rangpo border check-post from today.
“Those testing positive for COVID-19 during the rapid antigen tests will not be allowed to enter Sikkim and will be sent back to quarantine centres from where they came,” Director General-cum-Secretary of the Health Department Pemba T Bhutia tells PTI.
10.21 am: Volunteers sanitise Mysuru Palace.
10.19 am: Tripura’s tally rises to 1,776.
10.02 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urges citizens not to abandon the fight against Covid-19 as cases in the state surge.
10.01 am: Mumbai’s civic body appreciates WHO’s mention of Dharavi.
9.58 am: Nagaland reports 11 fresh infections, says S Pangnyu Phom, the state’s minister for health and family welfare.
9.55 am: Germany reports 378 new cases. With this, the country’s count rises to 1,98,556, according to Robert Koch Institute. The toll in Germany stands at 9,060 with six new deaths.
9.50 am: India registers a record single-day increase of 27,114 new cases, pushing the country’s tally to 8,20,916. The toll in the country stands at 22,123 with 519 new fatalities. More than 5.15 lakh people have recovered.
9.15 am: As many as 1,13,07,002 samples tested till July 10. On Friday, India tested 2,82,511 samples, says the Indian Council of Medical Research.
9.04 am: Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization’s emergencies programme, says it is currently unlikely that the new coronavirus can be eliminated.
9.03 am: Over 100 days since India first went into lockdown in March, 90 migrants were still waiting for news of a “gaadi” or a “vandi” – a Shramik train – that would take them home. So far, 100 trains have left Chennai carrying 1.35 lakh migrants, a senior official of Chennai Corporation said.
8.42 am: Police personnel check IDs of commuters near Noida-Delhi border. Uttar Pradesh is under a lockdown from 10 pm on July 10 to 5 am on July 13.
8.40 am: Scientists from the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan tell a parliamentary standing committee that a vaccine for the coronavirus could be expected only by early next year, PTI reports.
8.30 am: United States report a record 68,000 new cases, according to Reuters.
8.28 am: Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, reports 216 new cases.
8.27 am: The drug regulator has approved Itolizumab, a drug used to cure skin ailment psoriasis for “restricted emergency use” to treat Covid-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory problem, reports PTI.
8.17 am: Visuals from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.
8.10 am: WHO chief praises Mumbai’s Dharavi slum for its containment efforts. Dharavi reported 12 new cases on Friday. The total number of cases in Asia’s largest slum is 2,359, but the number of active cases is just 166.
7.35 am: California will release 8,000 prisoners to slow the spread of the virus, reports Reuters.
7.32 am: Brazil registers more than 70,000 deaths, AFP reports quoting official.
7.23 am: The Kolkata Police write to Abhishek Dalmiya, the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, requesting him to allot five blocks of Eden Gardens to set up a makeshift quarantine centre for police personnel.
7.22 am: Assam’s tally crosses 15,000-mark with 936 more people testing positive, says Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The toll also rises to 35 with 8 new fatalities.
7.18 am: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says intense outbreaks of the new coronavirus can still be brought under control, reports AFP. “There are many, many examples from around the world,” said Ghebreyesus, adding that even if the Covid-19 outbreak is “very intense, it can still be brought back under control”.
7.10 am: Here are the key updates from Friday
- India registered a record single-day increase of 26,506 new cases on Friday morning, pushing the country’s tally to 7,93,802. The toll in the country stood at 21,604 with 475 new fatalities. More than 4.95 lakh people have recovered. The Centre said the recovery has improved to 62.42%.
- A 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra’s Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities from July 13 to July 23 due to surge in coronavirus cases. Essential services will be allowed during this period.
- Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day surge with 7,862 new coronavirus cases. The state’s tally rose to 2,38,461. With 226 new deaths, the toll stood at 9,893. Similarly, West Bengal reported its highest 24-hour rise in coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day, with 1,198 new infections. The state’s case count jumped to 27,109 and toll touched 880 after 26 casualties.
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that lockdown will be extended in Thiruvananthapuram district for a week, and a “triple lockdown” will be imposed in its containment zones.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the decision to conduct final-year exams was unfair. The West Bengal government also wrote to the Centre objecting to its directive to universities and other academic institutions to conduct final-year examinations by the end of September. It urged the Ministry of Human Resource Development to reconsider the matter in the interest of the physical and mental well-being of students amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he will go into self-quarantine for five days after a few employees in his office-cum-residence tested positive for the coronavirus.
- The World Health Organization acknowledged that coronavirus may linger in the air in crowded indoor spaces, spreading from person to person. This came days after more than 200 scientists had urged the agency to revisit the research and revise its position.
- The global coronavirus count is now over 1.23 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.54 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 67 lakh people have recovered so far.