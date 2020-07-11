The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt and killed two suspected militants along the Line of Control in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, PTI reported.

Defence Spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said the Army detected suspicious movement along the Line of Control in Naugam sector in Kupwara district of the Union Territory early in the morning. He said the security forces immediately launched an ambush, which led to the killing of the two suspected militants.

“The forces swiftly launched an ambush, resulting in the elimination of the two terrorists,” Kalia said according to the Hindustan Times. “Two AK-47 and war-like stores were recovered.”

The Indian Army has killed many suspected militants since June. However, attacks by militants continue. Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh had said on June 19 that over 100 militants have been killed by security forces in the region this year.

A soldier and a woman were injured when suspected militants fired at an ambulance in Pampore town in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 9. One soldier was killed and two security forces personnel were injured in a gunfight in Pulwama on July 7. On June 23, a Central Reserve Police Force soldier was killed in a gunfight there with suspected militants. Two militants were also killed in the encounter.