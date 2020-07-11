Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the Centre and the Delhi government for their coordinated efforts to manage the Capital’s coronavirus crisis and said that states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan must also adopt a similar approach.

The prime minister made the observation at a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other top government officials to review measures to contain the coronavirus, according to a statement from his office.

Last month, the Centre had stepped in to help Delhi combat the escalating health crisis. Shah, after a series of key meetings, had directed the Delhi government to survey all houses in the Capital’s containment zones by June 30. Testing and the establishment of isolation facilities was also significantly ramped up. In an interview to ANI on June 28, Shah had said he felt the Centre must augment Delhi’s efforts to fight the coronavirus crisis after Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s remark that the Capital will have 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July. The Capital has recorded more than 1.09 lakh cases and 3,300 deaths so far.

At the meeting, Modi emphasised the need to practice physical distancing and maintain personal hygiene to stay safe from infection, the Prime Minister’s Office said. The prime minister, while addressing the nation on past occasions, has repeatedly urged the people to strictly follow all safety measures like wearing masks and washing hands. “The awareness about Covid should be disseminated widely and a continuous emphasis on preventing spread of the infection should be laid,” the Prime Minister’s Office quoted Modi as saying. “He [Modi] said that there is no room for any complacency in this regard.”

Follow today’s live updates on the coronavirus.

The prime minister told officials at the meeting that real-time national level monitoring and guidance must be given to all the states and especially places with a high coronavirus positivity rate.

India’s coronavirus tally reached 8,20,916 on Saturday with a record 27,114 new cases. The country’s toll rose to 22,123 with 519 new deaths. More than 5.15 lakh people have recovered.

Several states are reverting to strict lockdowns as coronavirus cases continue to increase at an alarming rate. Maharashtra’s Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities will go under a complete lockdown from July 14 to July 23. The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced a lockdown in the state till July 13. Bihar’s capital Patna also went under a week-long lockdown from July 10.