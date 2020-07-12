Coronavirus: Another record daily jump as India reports 28,638 new cases
There are now more than 8.49 lakh coronavirus cases in the country.
India on Sunday recorded 28,638 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 8,49,553. The toll in the country rose by 551 to 22,674. This is the biggest single-day jump in infections so far. More than 5.15 lakh people have recovered.
The Karnataka government has announced a complete lockdown from July 14 to July 22 in Bengaluru due to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases. Essential services will be permitted during the period.
Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time on Saturday.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.26 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.64 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 68 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.40 am: Maharashtra government says that people in the state will now have to show their Aadhaar card, Covid-19 test certificate, doctor’s prescription and phone number to buy medicines and drugs to treat the coronavirus, NDTV reports. “We have medicines in enough supply but the demand for the medicines have gone up,” Rajendra Shingne, minister for the Food and Drugs Administration, says. “We have received complaints that these medicines are being sold in the black market. We are going to take action against black marketers.”
10.39 am: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials put a banner outside “Jalsa”, the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, to define it as a containment zone, ANI reports.
10.36 am: Shah adds that the security forces are playing a huge role in India’s battle against the coronavirus, ANI reports. “Today, I salute these corona warriors,” he says. “They have proved that they not only know how to fight terrorism but also against Covid-19 with help of people.” The home minister made the comments after participating in the “All India Tree Plantation Campaign” run by the Central Armed Police Forces, in Khadarpur, Gurugram.
10.33 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says India’s efforts to tackle the coronavirus crisis is one of the “most successful battles”, ANI reports. “India is one of the most populous countries,” he says. “Everyone thought how will a country like India battle Covid-19, there were apprehensions but today the whole world is witnessing how one of the most successful battles against Covid-19 has been fought here.”
10.31 am: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asks officials in the state to expand plasma therapy facilities for Covid-19 patients after getting permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research, PTI reports.
10.26 am: The parents of an 18-year-old diabetic patient in Kolkata, who tested positive for the coronavirus right before his death, allege he succumbed because of negligence as he was refused a bed by three medical facilities, PTI reports. Subhrajit Chattopadhyay died at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Friday night. “He was admitted only after his mother threatened to commit suicide if he was not treated there,” his father alleges.
10.23 am: The Delhi government says its home isolation model for Covid-19 patients is largely successful with no reported deaths among those recovering at home in the last 10 days, the Hindustan Times reports. “Of 691 deaths that took place during the last fortnight, only seven deaths took place in home isolation (between June 24 and June 30),” the Delhi government says in a statement. “Not a single patient in home isolation died in July. We can attribute this to the chief minister’s decision to distribute pulse oximeters to all patients in home isolation.”
10.10 am: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa says the government will allow asymptomatic patients of the coronavirus to opt for home quarantine, provided they sign an undertaking agreeing to certain conditions, PTI reports. Patients will have to ensure that their neighbours and housing societies have no objection to their home quarantine, there are no elderly persons in the family and they have a private physician to check their health condition every three hours, he says.
10.05 am: Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan tests positive for Covid-19, PTI reports.
9.47 am: India reports a rise of 28,638 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 8,49,553. The toll rises to 22,674 with 551 more deaths. This is the biggest single-day rise in infections so far.
9.38 am: Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation arrive at the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai.
9.29 am: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 248 to 1,98,804, reports Reuters, citing data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.
9.25 am: At least 18 people at Maharashtra’s Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor in Mumbai, have tested positive for the coronavirus, reports NDTV. This also includes staff working in close proximity with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The governor is in self-isolation.
9.20 am: Union minister Pralhad Joshi says monsoon session of the Parliament will be certainly held, reports ANI. He adds that the government will take all precautions amid the coronavirus crisis.
8.39 am: After actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan test positive for the coronavirus, reports say that Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya test negative for it.
Read more: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan test positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital
8.22 am: Visuals of lockdown in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.
8.10 am: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says that India made the right choices in its response to the coronavirus pandemic and is as realistically well placed as any country could be under the prevailing circumstances, reports PTI.
8.08 am: Delhi’s active cases of coronavirus reported on Saturday were the lowest in the last 31 days, reports PTI. Meanwhile, not a single coronavirus patient under home isolation in the city has died in July and there has been a “sharp decline” in daily fatality figures in the past two weeks, a government study on casualties said.
8.06 am: United States President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time on Saturday, reports AFP. “I’ve never been against masks but I do believe they have a time and a place,” Trump says.
8 am: Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital, says public relation officer of Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, reports ANI. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek said on Twitter late on Saturday that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
7.55 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- India on Saturday registered a record single-day increase of 27,114 new cases, pushing the country’s tally to 8,20,916. The toll in the country stood at 22,123 with 519 new fatalities. More than 5.15 lakh people have recovered.
- Several states are going back to strict lockdowns as coronavirus cases continue to rise. A complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru from 8 pm on July 14 till 5 am on July 22. Maharashtra’s Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities will go under a complete lockdown from July 14 to July 23. The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced a lockdown in the state till July 13, while Patna went under a week-long lockdown from July 10.
- Maharashtra reported 8,139 new coronavirus cases and 223 deaths. With this, the state’s count rose to 2,46,600, and the toll went up to 10,116. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, meanwhile, praised the state government for its containment measures in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum. The area reported 11 new cases in the day, taking the overall count to 2,370. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s assistant municipal commissioner died due to Covid-19.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the University Grants Commission to cancel the examinations in all central government universities across the country amid the coronavirus crisis.
- Assam activist Akhil Gogoi tested positive for the coronavirus in prison. He had earlier tested negative earlier in an antigen as well as the confirmatory RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test) but tested positive in an antigen test on Saturday.