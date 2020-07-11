Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced that all examinations in state-run universities will be cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis. Sisodia added that students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment and their performance in previous examinations.

“It would be difficult to conduct exams when regular classes have not been held,” Sisodia said during an online briefing. “The Delhi government has decided to cancel final-year and terminal examinations for all semesters in state-run universities.”

Sisodia added that students cannot be made to sit for examinations because of coronavirus risks but it was also important to award them degrees. “Students who have worked hard for three to four years want to now apply for jobs,” he said. “Some have got jobs and others want to apply for higher courses. We have asked universities to come up with some evaluation parameters and give students their degrees. It would be unfair to make students take exams but it would also be wrong to hold their degrees.”

In light of the major disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams https://t.co/g4SFLqaBQK — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 11, 2020

Sisodia said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement similar decisions in Centre-run universities like Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also objected to the Centre’s decision to allow colleges and universities to conduct final year examinations amid a surge in coronavirus cases in India. He said that the decision was unfair.

Earlier this week, the Union Home Ministry had allowed universities and institutions to conduct their final year examinations as per UGC’s guidelines. The exams have been pending since March due to the imposition of a lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

The UGC had said that the end-of-term exams can be held by September-end in offline, online, or blended (online + offline) modes. UGC had added that terminal semester or final year students who have backlogs should compulsorily be evaluated by conducting exams.

Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and West Bengal have already cancelled their college and university examinations.

The Centre has announced several measures over the last few weeks to ease the academic burden on students during the pandemic. The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said it will reduce the syllabi for Classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-’21 by up to 30% due to the coronavirus crisis. Some Class 10 and 12 board exams were also cancelled.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations declared its results for the Class 10 and Class 12 on Friday, and 99.34% of the students passed the Class 10 ICSE exams. The pass percentage for the Class 12 Indian School Certificate was 96.84%. The council said it will not publish the list of toppers this year.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 1,09,140 on Friday with 2,089 new infections. Forty-two new deaths pushed the Capital’s toll to 3,300. More than 84,000 of Delhi’s patients have recovered.

