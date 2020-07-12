Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday said he was worried for his party amid alleged poaching attempts of the Bharatiya Janata Party to overthrow the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. “Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables?” Sibal tweeted.

This came after Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot reached Delhi along with over a dozen loyalist MLAs, and is said to be in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party, according to NDTV.

Pilot and other party leaders in Rajasthan are reportedly upset with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for issuing orders to question the deputy chief minister in an investigation into alleged attempts to destabilise the state government. Pilot was summoned by the Rajasthan Anti-Terror Squad and the Special Operations Group on Friday. The complaint was filed ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections by Rajasthan Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi.

Pilot’s loyalists have threatened to revolt against the investigating order. “Never before has [a] sitting state president or a deputy chief minister [been] served such [a] letter,” an unidentified official close to Pilot told NDTV. “The high command has not done anything to intervene.”

However, after reports emerged of Pilot being upset over the summons, notices surfaced showing the chief minister too had been summoned in connection with the investigation.

राजस्थान पुलिस ने सीएम अशोल गहलोत और डिप्टी सीएम सचिन पायलट दोनो से पुलिस ने पूछताछ के लिए समय मांगा। pic.twitter.com/ZsiduMMpYF — Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) July 12, 2020

The deputy chief minister, who reached the national Capital on Saturday, also held talks with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. “Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have been briefed about the situation,” an unidentified official told the news channel. “Sonia Gandhi will take a call on the matter and all must work together whatever the differences.”

Pilot has complained of Gehlot’s “sidelining attempts”, another unidentified official told India Today. He has also sought intervention from the Centre.

On Saturday, Gehlot had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to overthrow his government by offering Congress MLAs money amid the state’s fight against the coronavirus crisis.

Gehlot had said that the Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan, Gulab Chand Kataria, his deputy Rajendra Rathore and BJP’s state President Satish Poonia were trying to bribe Congress leaders in an attempt destabilise the state government. “They are offering Rs 10 crore [to Congress leaders] in advance and Rs 15 crore after the government is toppled,” Gehlot alleged.

The latest political blame game between the two parties in Rajasthan was triggered by a statement released by 20 Congress leaders on Friday, accusing the BJP of “luring” MLAs to switch sides. The BJP, on the other hand, denied that it was involved in any such conspiracy. “The Congress government has failed to deliver and could not manage the COVID-19 crisis properly and is just trying to divert public attention,” BJP’s Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia had said.