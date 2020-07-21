Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon died on Tuesday, his son Ashutosh said. He was 85.

Tandon was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city, where he was admitted on June 11. He had trouble breathing and other health problems.

Tandon has served as the governor of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. He also represented Lucknow Parliamentary seat in Lok Sabha and had been a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

His son, who is also a state minister in Uttar Pradesh, tweeted: “Father is no more”. He added that the last rites will be performed at the Gulala Ghat Chowk in the evening, requesting the public to pay their respects from home due to the coronavirus crisis.

बाबूजी नहीं रहे — Ashutosh Tandon (@GopalJi_Tandon) July 21, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the news. “Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society,” he tweeted. “He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare.”

The prime minister added that Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. “He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon,” Modi said.

Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji.



In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2020

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Tandon’s death caused an “irreparable loss to the society”, reported PTI. Kumar called Tandon a popular leader, efficient administrator and a renowned educationist. Several other leaders also condoled the veteran politician’s death.

मध्य प्रदेश के राज्यपाल एवं उत्तर प्रदेश की एक क़द्दावर शख़्सियत, श्री लालजी टंडन के निधन का समाचार बहुत पीड़ादायक है।



टंडनजी के साथ मुझे लम्बे समय तक काम करने का अवसर मिला। उनका लम्बा सार्वजनिक जीवन जनता की सेवा में समर्पित रहा और उन्होंने अपने काम से एक अलग छाप छोड़ी है। १/२ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 21, 2020

म.प्र. के मा. राज्यपाल श्री लालजी टंडन जी के निधन की खबर सुनकर शोक हुआ।

उनके निधन से देश ने एक लोकप्रिय जननेता,योग्य प्रशासक एवं प्रखर समाज सेवी को खोया है। वे लखनऊ के प्राण थे।

ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शान्ति हेतु प्रार्थना करता हूँ। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 21, 2020

Sorry to hear that Shri Lalji Tandon (Governor, Madhya Pradesh) has passed away. As an active karyakarta of @BJP4India he was closely associated with former Prime Minister Vajpayee. His insights on governance were sharp and subtle. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) July 21, 2020