India’s tally on Wednesday crossed 15 lakh with 48,513 new cases. The toll rose to 34,193 with 768 fresh fatalities. India now has over 5 lakh active cases while more than 9.8 lakh patients have recovered.
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit went for a seven-day isolation as a precautionary measure after three people at the Raj Bhavan tested positive.
TheRegional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal in Manipur reported its first coronavirus death.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the delinking of hotels attached with hospitals, in view of improving situation in the national Capital.
The World Health Organization on Tuesday said that the coronavirus pandemic was “one big wave” and not seasonal. “We are in the first wave,” WHO official Margaret Harris said. “It’s going to be one big wave. It’s going to go up and down a bit. The best thing is to flatten it and turn it into just something lapping at your feet.”
Poonam Khetrapal Singh, World Health Organisation’s regional director for South East Asia, said the COVAX Facility, a mechanism designed to guarantee rapid, fair and equitable access to coronavirus vaccines worldwide, is aiming to deliver 2 billion (200 crore) doses by end of 2021.
The railways will suffer a loss of Rs 35,000 crore due to the pandemic and lockdown.“Passenger segment is not doing well,” railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said in a virtual briefing. “We are running only 230 trains and these trains are not fully occupied.”
A serological survey conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai’s civic body, has shown that 57% of people in slums and 16% in residential areas may have been exposed to the coronavirus. These individuals were asymptomatic and may have quietly recovered from Covid-19, given the presence of antibodies in their bodies.
US President Donald Trump again defended the use of hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus. He argued that the anti-malaria drug was rejected as a Covid-19 treatment only because he had suggested it. Meanwhile, the US reported nearly 1,600 deaths in a day – the highest in the last 2.5 months.
The global coronavirus count has now gone up to 1.66 crore while the toll has crossed 6.58 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 97.03 lakh people have recovered.