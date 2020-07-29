Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the FIR registered against her in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death from Patna to Mumbai, PTI reported. She has also sought a stay on investigation by the Patna police on the first information report, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the police said was a case of suicide.

The FIR was registered in Patna on the basis of a complaint filed by Rajput’s father. The FIR includes various charges including abetment of suicide, Inspector General of Patna Central Zone Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.

On July 16, Chakraborty had demanded a CBI inquiry into Rajput’s death. In a tweet, she said it was necessary to understand what “pressures” led Rajput to die by suicide. Chakraborty said that though she had full faith in the police, a CBI investigation would bring justice.

However, Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on July 17 said that there was no need for a CBI investigation into Rajput’s death as the Mumbai Police’s inquiry was sufficient. He added that the police was also examining whether any “business rivalry” was responsible for Rajput’s death. During the initial investigation, the Mumbai Police have found that Rajput was under medication for depression.

The police have recorded the statements of over two dozen people so far, including Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Rajput’s family.