Coronavirus: India’s tally crosses 18 lakh, 52,972 cases reported in a day
The Serum Institute of India has received approval to conduct Phase II and III clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed at Oxford University.
India on Monday morning recorded 52,972 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total number to more than 18 lakh. There have been 18,03,695 confirmed cases of the virus in the country now, of which 11,86,203 patients have been discharged.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. This came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the chief of Uttar Pradesh’s Bharatiya Janata Party unit Swatantra Dev Singh and Uttar Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh also tested positive for the infection.
The global coronavirus count crossed 1.80 crore on Monday morning, and the number of deaths rose to 6,87,930, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1.04 crore people have recovered.
11.35 am: Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K says Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa might have to stay in the hospital for eight to 10 days, reports The Hindu. “All those who met the chief minister in the last 3-4 days...ideally they should be quarantined till they receive their results/report,” he adds. “Those who came in contact with him in the couple of programmes will have to isolate themselves and subject themselves for testing.”
10.55 am: Rajasthan registers 565 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths as of 10.30 am on Monday, ANI reports, quoting the state health department. With this, the state’s total tally of infections rises to 44,975 and the toll is 715.
10.53 am: Odisha registers 1,384 positive coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 36,297, ANI reports.
9.36 am: India records 52,972 new cases of the coronavirus, taking its total tally to 18,03,695. The toll rose by 771 to 38,135.
9.25 am: Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti has said that he has contracted the coronavirus and will self-isolate for two weeks, reports AFP. “I have no signs [of the disease], except a very mild cough,” says Hoti.
9.19 am: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti says she would travel to Ayodhya city in Uttar Pradesh, but avoid the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple on Wednesday as a precaution against the coronavirus. Bharti says she would visit the site of the temple only after everyone left.
“I will leave Bhopal this evening and until I reach Ayodhya tomorrow evening, I may be exposed to the infection,” she tweets. “In this situation, I will stay away from the place where Prime Minister Modi and others will be present. I will reach there only after everyone has left the spot.”
9.15 am: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that though she had alerted the Uttar Pradesh government of the worsening coronavirus situation in the state, the Adityanath government failed to act on time. “People don’t get their test reports even after a week of giving samples and those who are infected don’t get hospital beds,” she tweeted on Sunday. Vadra also tagged a news report that claimed infected doctors were also not getting beds to get treated.
9.12 am: White House experts say that United States is in a new phase of the coronavirus outbreak with infections “extraordinarily widespread” in rural areas as well as cities, reports Reuters. Dr Deborah Birx, the White House task force coordinator, says that people living in multi-generational households in an area that is experiencing an outbreak should wear masks inside the home to protect the elderly or those with underlying conditions.
Admiral Brett Giroir, an assistant Health and Human Services secretary, says: “If we don’t limit the indoor crowded spaces, the virus will continue to run”.
8.28 am: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s daughter has also tested positive for the coronavirus, reports ANI. She is admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru along with her father.
8.25 am: Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is admitted after testing positive for the coronavirus, has said that his condition is stable and that he will be monitored closely, reports ANI.
7.25 am: Victoria in Australia has declared a state of disaster and imposed a night curfew for the capital Melbourne to contain the coronavirus crisis, reports Reuters. The second-most populous state recorded 671 infections, one of its highest, on Sunday.
7.20 am: Odisha’s coronavirus tally jumped to 34,913 on Sunday with 1,434 fresh cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed the toll to 197, reports PTI.
7.19 am: The Serum Institute of India has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to conduct Phase II and III clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed at Oxford University, reports PTI. Government officials told PTI that the approval was granted by DCGI’s Dr VG Somani after a thorough evaluation based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee on the coronavirus.
7.17 am: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced late on Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The chief minister has been admitted to the Manipal Hospital, according to PTI.
“I have tested positive for coronavirus,” he tweeted. “Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine.”
- India’s coronavirus count crossed the 17-lakh mark after 54,735 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the country now has 17,50,723 cases. The toll rose to 37,364 after 853 deaths were recorded. More than 11.45 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive for the coronavirus. He requested people who had come in contact with him to isolate and get themselves tested.
- Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for the coronavirus but is asymptomatic and in a stable condition, a statement from a Chennai hospital said. A total of 87 employees of the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor, have tested positive for infection in the last few days.
- Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on July 11 after being diagnosed with Covid-19, was discharged after his test results came negative. However, his son Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that he will remain in the hospital and has not tested negative yet.
- Andhra Pradesh, which has seen a surge in cases over the past two weeks, surpassed Delhi as the third-most affected state in India. Delhi recorded 15 deaths in the evening, the lowest number of fatalities since July 1.
- Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamla Rani Varun died of the coronavirus in Lucknow. She was 62. The minister tested positive for the coronavirus on July 18 and was on oxygen and ventilator support for the last few days. Meanwhile, the chief of Uttar Pradesh’s Bharatiya Janata Party unit, Swatantra Dev Singh, tested positive for the infection and has quarantined himself at his home.