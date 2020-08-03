The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed a man accused of sexual harassment to get a “rakhi” tied by the complainant and “promise to protect her for all times to come” in order to get bail, Live Law reported on Saturday.

“The [bail] applicant along with his wife shall visit the house of the complainant with a rakhi thread/band at 11 am on August 3 with a box of sweets and request the complainant to tie the rakhi band to him with the promise to protect her to the best of his ability for all times to come,” the court had ruled on Thursday.

The court also directed the man to give the woman Rs 11,000 as a customary offering and “seek her blessings”. “The applicant shall also tender Rs 5,000 to the son of the complainant for purchase of clothes and sweets,” the bench added. The man was also asked to submit photographs and receipts to prove that he had given the amount to the woman.

The bail applicant had allegedly entered the house of the woman, who is also his neighbour, last month and sexually harassed her. The police had filed a first information report against the man under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 452 (trespassing), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, government lawyer Sudhanshu Vyas told Hindustan Times.