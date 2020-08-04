Coronavirus: India’s total count goes up to 18.55 lakh with over 52,000 new cases
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tested positive while Tripura CM Biplab Deb went into self-isolation.
India recorded 52,050 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 18,55,745. The toll rose by 803 to 38,938.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19. He added that he has been admitted to a hospital on doctor’s advice. Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Monday night said he was going into self-isolation after two of his family members tested positive. Deb said he was waiting for the results of his Covid-19 test.
The global coronavirus count crossed 1.81 crore on Monday morning, and the number of deaths rose to 6,91,642, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1.08 crore people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
11.41 am: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tests negative for the coronavirus.
11.39 am: Arunachal Pradesh records 60 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, PTI reports. The state’s overall count rises to 1,752.
10.45 pm: At least 41 passengers and crew on a Norwegian cruise ship have tested positive for Covid-19, BBC reports. Hundreds more passengers who travelled on the cruise, known as the MS Roald Amundsen, are in quarantine and awaiting test results, the company that owns the ship.
10.40 pm: Telangana registers 1,286 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths as of 8 pm on Monday, taking the the state’s total tally to 68,946, ANI reports. The toll stands at 563.
10.40 pm: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the coronavirus pandemic has created the largest disruption of education in history, affecting nearly 1.6 billion (160 crore) students in all countries and continents and an additional 23.8 million (2.38 crore) children and youth could drop out or not have access to school next year due to the pandemic’s economic impact alone.
10.35 pm: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in its revised guidelines for Unlock 3, allow shops in the city to remain open on all days on both sides of the road, Moneycontrol reports. Earlier, the shops had to follow an odd-even formula for opening up. The civic body has also permitted the sale of alcohol.
9.57 am: The United States adds 46,321 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The total count of cases in the US now stands at 47,11,323, with 1,55,366 deaths.
9.56 am: Mexico reports 4,767 new cases and 266 additional deaths. The country’s tally is now 4,43,813 cases and 48,012 deaths.
9.55 am: Over 900 new cases were registered in the United Kingdom in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Health and Social Care. With this, the total number of infections in the country now stand at over 3,05,600.
9.53 am: Markets re-open in Bhopal after 10-day of complete lockdown.
9.22 am: India records 52,050 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 18,55,745. The toll rises by 803 to 38,938.
9.12 am: The total number samples tested for the coronavirus till Monday is 2,08,64,750, says the Indian Council of Medical Research.
8.20 am: Hong Kong reports 78 new cases.
8.14 am: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tests positive.
Also read
Covid-19: Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah tests positive, Tripura CM goes into self isolation
8.11 am: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former MLA Sunnam Rajaiah dies of coronavirus, reports The Hindu. Rajaiah had tested positive on Monday.
7.49 am: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb goes in self-isolation after two of his family members test positive. Deb says he is waiting for the results of his Covid-19 test.
7.30 am: Latin America and Caribbean surpass 5 million coronavirus cases, according to a tally by AFP.
7.28 am: The chief of staff to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive, reports Reuters.
7.24 am: California governor says cases, hospitalisations are trending down, reports Reuters.
7.21 am: As many as 6,61,715 samples were tested in India in the last 24 hours, ANI reports citing the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
7.20 am: Assam’s tally rises to 45,275 with record 2,371 new cases. The toll in the state now stands at 109.
7.19 am: A nationwide antibody tests conducted in Italy show that about 2.5% of the country’s population have had the coronavirus, reports AP. The figure is six times the number of confirmed cases in Italy’s official tally.
7.14 am: Here are the top updates from Monday
- India recorded 52,972 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number to more than 18 lakh. There have been 18,03,695 confirmed cases of the virus in the country now, of which 11,86,203 patients have been discharged.
- The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released the standard operating procedure for the reopening of gymnasiums and yoga centres from August 5 amid the coronavirus crisis. The new guidelines include spacing out equipment, staggering session timings and disinfection of the premises.
- Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in home quarantine. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, along with one BJP leader and a Uttar Pradesh Minister. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad began self-isolation as he met Shah on Saturday.
- The chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya has gone into self-quarantine after one of his assistants tested positive for the coronavirus last week.
- Maharashtra recorded 8,968 cases, taking the state’s case count to 4,50,196, including 2,87,030 recoveries and 15,842 deaths. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu registered 5,609 coronavirus cases and 109 deaths in 24 hours. With this, the state’s tally rose to 2,63,222 and the toll stood at 4,241. Andhra Pradesh reported 7,822 new cases, taking the state’s overall cases to 1,66,586 and the toll went up by 63 to 1,537.
- One in every four or five coronavirus patients does not develop effective antibodies to keep them immune from the coronavirus in the long term, Dr SK Sarin, the director of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences said in an interview with News18.
- The global coronavirus count crossed 1.80 crore, and the number of deaths rose to 6,87,930, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1.04 crore people have recovered.