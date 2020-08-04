Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19 and also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution,” the Congress leader wrote on Twitter. “I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves.”

On Monday, six staff members of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s office had tested positive for the coronavirus. The chief minister himself tested positive for the infection on Sunday.

Yediyurappa was in self-quarantine twice last month after some of his staff members were found to have contracted the infection. He had also stopped going to the Vidhana Soudha and had been holding meetings from his residence.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, meanwhile, said that he will go into quarantine for a week after two members of his family tested positive for the coronavirus. His test result came out to be negative.

Several political leaders have either tested positive for the coronavirus or gone into quarantine over the last few days. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for the infection. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tested positive the next day. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, meanwhile, began self-isolation on Monday as he had met Shah two days ago.

India recorded over 52,000 new coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the overall count to 18,55,745. More than 38,000 people in India have died from the coronavirus while 12 lakh patients have recovered.

