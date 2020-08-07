Coronavirus: India’s tally crosses 20 lakh with record 62,538 new cases in a day
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he hoped the United States will reconsider its departure from the UN health agency.
India’s tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on Friday as the country reported a record 62,538 new cases in the last 24 hours. The toll rose by 886 to 41,585. India’s total count is now 20,27,074 including over 6 lakh active cases.
The United States on Thursday rescinded its warnings to Americans against all international travel, saying conditions no longer warrant a blanket worldwide alert. This came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted “do not travel” warnings for about 20 locations but advised staying away from the vast majority of the world. The US also for the first time in three months registered over 2,000 deaths in a day.
The global coronavirus count crossed 1.90 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The toll rose to 7,13,406. More than 1.14 crore people have recovered.
8.54 am: India on Thursday tested 5,74,783 samples, says the Indian Council of Medical Research.
8.53 am: Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at the Centre as India’s tally nears 20 lakh.
8.12 am: Facebook allows its employees to work from home until July 2021, reports Reuters. The social media giant will give the employees $1,000 for home office needs.
7.50 am: The US registers over 2,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest number of daily fatalities in three months, according to Johns Hopkins University. The last time the US recorded more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours was on May 7.
7.49 am: Mexico’s toll crosses 50,000, according to AFP.
7.47 am: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro sets aside $360 million for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, reports Reuters.
7.35 am: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hopes the United States will reconsider its departure from the UN health agency, reports AP. Adhanom Ghebreyesus adds that the virus cannot be defeated in a divided world. “When I was a minister in Ethiopia, HIV/AIDS was ravaging the whole continent of Africa,” he remembers. “It’s the US generosity and leadership that gave hope to individuals, gave hope to families and gave hope to nations.”
7.34 am: Africa now has over 1 million cases, reports AP.
7.26 am: The United States has rescinded its warnings to Americans against all international travel, saying conditions no longer warrant a blanket worldwide alert, reports AP. This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted “do not travel” warnings for about 20 locations but advised staying away from the vast majority of the world.
- India registered 56,282 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 19,64,536. The toll rose by a record 904 to 40,699.
- The Centre released Rs 890.32 crore as the second tranche of the Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness package to 22 states and Union Territories. The amount provided to each state and Union Territory will be based on their caseload.
- The Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee kept both the repo rate and the reverse repo rate unchanged. The repo rate stayed at 4% and the reverse repo rate at 3.3%. It was widely expected that the RBI would either cut the key rates or keep them steady, due to rising inflation and grim projections of economic growth rate, to due the lockdown announced to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
- Maharashtra reported its biggest one-day rise of 11,514 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 4,79,779. The state’s toll rose by 316 to 16,792. Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 tally rose to 2,79,144, including 4,571 deaths, 53,846 active cases and 2,21,087 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh’s tally, meanwhile, inched closer to 2 lakh with over 10,000 new cases. The state’s tally stood at 1.96 lakh and toll at 2,897.
- Eight patients in the Intensive Care Unit of a private Covid-19 designated hospital in Ahmedabad died in a fire.
- Indian drugmaker Novavax on Wednesday said it has entered a supply and licence agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialisation of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The company will have exclusive rights for the vaccine in India during the term of the deal and non-exclusive rights during the “Pandemic Period” in all countries other than those designated by the World Bank as upper-middle or high-income countries.
- Drug maker Zydus Cadila said it will start the second phase of clinical trials of its vaccine candidate from Thursday. The company had received the central drugs controller’s approval for human trials on July 2.
- US biotechnology company Moderna’s vaccine protected mice from getting infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, according to a study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday. The findings by scientists, including those from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the US, show that the vaccine, known as mRNA-1273, induced neutralising antibodies in mice when given as two intramuscular injections of a 1-microgramme dose three weeks apart.
- The global coronavirus count crossed 1.88 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The toll rose to 7,08,941. More than 1.13 crore people have recovered.