The Bharatiya Janata Party will on Friday move a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, said Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria. The state Assembly’s special session will begin on Friday.

According to NDTV, Vasundhara Raje and other Rajasthan BJP leaders met earlier in the day to discuss their plan for the Assembly session.

Meanwhile, the Congress revoked the suspension of MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, who were sacked for allegedly being part of a conspiracy to oust the Gehlot-led government.

After a consultative discussion, the suspension of @INCRajasthan MLA Sh. Bhanwarlal Sharma ji and Sh. @vishvendrabtp ji is hereby revoked. — Avinash Pande (@avinashpandeinc) August 13, 2020

The Congress had this week managed to end sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s revolt by constituting a three-member panel to address his grievances. Pilot’s revolt had pushed the Congress government in the state to the brink of collapse.

The six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs in Rajasthan, who switched over to the Congress last year, will also be allowed to vote in the Gehlot led government’s trust vote. The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to pass an interim order on a petition to stay their merger with the Congress.