Security forces killed three suspected militants in Kreeri area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a statement from the Indian Army said. Two soldiers were critically injured in the operation and later died.

The Army said one AK-47 and three pistols were recovered from the militants. The search operation for more militants is still going on.

On Monday, two Central Reserve Police Force soldiers and a special police officer were killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in Baramulla. Two militants, who the police claimed were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, were killed.

The two CRPF jawans were initially injured in the gunfight, but succumbed to their injuries after they were taken to a nearby hospital. The force said two more jawans were injured, of whom one was in a critical condition.

The attacks come days after militants killed two police officers at Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar. The police had blamed the Jaish-e-Mohammad for the attack.