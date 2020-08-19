India’s coronavirus tally rose to 27,67,273 on Wednesday morning as the country reported 64,531 new cases in 24 hours. The toll increased by 1,092 to 52,889. India reported a record 60,091 recoveries in a day, taking the total number of discharged cases to 20,37,870. The Union health ministry put India’s recovery rate at 73.64%. The death rate fell to 1.91% .
Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health deteriorated as he developed a lung infection, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital in Delhi said. Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 for an operation to remove a clot in his brain. He had also tested positive for coronavirus the same day.
The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations, or PM-CARES, Fund has received over Rs 2,105 crore from 38 government firms since March, records accessed by The Indian Express under the Right to Information Act showed. As of March 31, the fund that was set up to tackle the coronavirus crisis had a corpus of Rs 3,076.62 crore, of which Rs 3,075.85 crore was listed as “voluntary contributions” in its official website.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday reduced the perks and allowances of its employees by 50%, citing financial constraints due to the coronavirus crisis.
Union minister Sanjeev Balyan went into self-isolation, a day after Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Atul Garg – who he had met – tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Mizoram government allowed the health officials to reveal the identity of suspected and confirmed coronavirus patients to facilitate contact-tracing.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the vaccine against the coronavirus should be made compulsory for all of the country’s citizens. “There are always exemptions for any vaccine on medical grounds, but that should be the only basis,” he said. On Tuesday, the country signed a deal with British drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure vaccines for its citizens, which it plans to distribute for free.
A court in New Zealand ruled that the first nine days of the coronavirus lockdown in the country (from March 26 to April 3) were justified, but unlawful. The court noted that stay-at-home orders were not passed by the government till April 3, so the liberties of people were “unlawfully limited” for those days.
Brazil’s coronavirus count crossed 34 lakh. The country reported 47,784 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 34,07,354. Brazil’s toll rose by 1,352 to 1,09,888.
The global coronavirus tally rose to 2,21,48,472 while the toll crossed 7.81 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. More than 1.4 crore people have recovered from the infection so far.