Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health has deteriorated and there are signs of a lung infection, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital in Delhi said on Wednesday, according to PTI. Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 for an operation to remove a clot in his brain. He has been in a coma since then. He had also tested positive for coronavirus the same day.

“There has been a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection,” the hospital said in a statement. “He continues to be on ventilatory support and is currently being managed by a team of specialists.”

The hospital’s statement came hours after Mukherjee’s son said his father was showing signs of improvement. “With all your good wishes and sincere efforts of the doctors, my father is stable now!” Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted. “His vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery!”

After testing positive, Pranab Mukherjee had on August 10 advised all those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves. Politicians cutting across party lines had then wished him a speedy recovery. Defence Rajnath Singh had visited him at the hospital on the same day.