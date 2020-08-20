Incessant rain continued to lash Delhi on Thursday, resulting in waterlogging and slow traffic movement in different parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain till Thursday, according to PTI. The downpour may lead to “major traffic disruption” and there is an “increased chance” of road accidents, the weather department warned.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 46 mm rainfall between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday. The Palam weather station gauged 70.9 mm rainfall during the period, more than six times the normal rainfall.

Delhi: Underpass severely waterlogged in Prahladpur area, as the city continues to receive rainfall pic.twitter.com/aPFcPpUqGE — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Heavy traffic jam was reported at Narela-Bawana road, Raja Garden flyover, Kasturba Underpass, MB Rad, Jhandewalan Mandir, Jhilmil underpass, Azadpur vegetable market, Sarai Pipal Thala, Jahangirpuri, Madanpur Khadar, among other places.

The Delhi traffic police, in a series of tweets, made an appeal to the residents to avoid the waterlogged roads and plan their journey accordingly.

Traffic Alert



Water logging reported at:-



1) GT Road at Azadpur Subzi Mandi out gate (both carriageway)

2) Sarai Pipal Thala (both carriageway)

3) Mahindra Park Signal on GT Road (both carriageway)

4) Jahangirpuri on GT Road (both carriageway)

5) GTK Depot on GT Road — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 20, 2020

Heavy traffic congestion at Sarita Vihar in Delhi as the city continues to receive rainfall. pic.twitter.com/CYQnlZSqbS — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

The national Capital, Gurugram and Noida witnessed incessant rainfall on Wednesday too. The heavy rainfall also led to collapses of houses and walls in some parts. Several vehicles were damaged in J Block in Saket area of Delhi after a side wall collapsed on them. Power cuts were reported in some parts of the city.