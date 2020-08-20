India’s coronavirus tally rose to 28,36,925 on Thursday morning as 69,652 new cases were reported in 24 hours. This is the highest single-day increase in cases. The toll increased by 977 to 53,866. There are now 6,86,395 active cases, while as many as 20,96,664 people have been discharged after undergoing treatment so far. Over 20.96 lakh people have recovered, pushing the recovery rate to 73.91%. India tested over 9 lakh samples on Wednesday.
A new serological survey conducted by the Delhi government revealed on Thursday that 29% of people in the national Capital may have been exposed to the coronavirus. These individuals were asymptomatic and may have quietly recovered from Covid-19, given the presence of antibodies in their bodies.
Kerala’s tally crossed the 50,000-mark on Thursday with over 1,100 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.
The head of the World Bank called for a more ambitious debt relief plan for poor countries amid the coronavirus crisis. “The immediate problem is one of poverty,” said David Malpass. “There are people on the brink. We have made progress in the last 20 years. Whole populations have come out of extreme poverty. The risk as the economic crisis takes hold is that people fall back into extreme poverty.”
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the world would never be the same again. Speaking at the 6th roundtable conference of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks, he added that the impact of coronavirus had been beyond collective imagination. “Current estimates put cumulative loss in the range of $5.8 to $8.8 trillion or approximately 6.5 or 9.7% of the global GDP,” said Jaishankar. “The contraction of world economy being predicted will surely be largest since great depression.”
US health expert Anthony Fauci said the country would not make any future coronavirus vaccine mandatory for all.
France, Italy, and Spain have recorded high number of coronavirus cases post the lockdown. “All indicators continue to climb and transmission of the virus is intensifying,” said France health ministry.
Sweden’s statistics office says the country has recorded its highest tally of deaths in 150 years in the first half of 2020, reports Reuters. The coronavirus pandemic caused about 4,500 deaths in six months to end of June as Sweden opted against strict lockdown.
Chinese newspapers on Thursday defended images of a pool party at an amusement park in Wuhan, the original epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. While people could be seen wearing swimsuits and life jackets at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park, none of them donned a mask. Reports said that the individuals attended an electronic music dance festival at the park.
The global coronavirus tally rose to 2,22,62,946 while the toll crossed 7.84 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. More than 1.42 crore people have recovered from the infection so far.