Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday directed the excise department to issue “necessary permission” for the sale of liquor in restaurants and clubs across the Capital, NDTV reported. However, bars will remain shut in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Centre, he said.

“Several state governments including Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan etc have permitted service of liquor by license holders under the Excise rules at the table in restaurants and clubs and in the hotel rooms,” an order issued by Sisodia read. “Considering the revenue implications, [the] Excise department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms”.

This came a day after the Disaster Management Authority allowed hotels and weekly markets to reopen in the city. Restaurants and cafes in Delhi were allowed to resume services from June 8, but at only 40% capacity, and with other restrictions in place. The sale of alcohol at hotels and restaurants had also been prohibited, and only takeaway orders allowed.

All non-essential facilities in the national Capital have been shut since a countrywide lockdown was imposed in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Thursday morning, Delhi had a total of 1,56,139 cases of Covid-19, including over 4,000 deaths. Meanwhile, India’s tally rose to 28,36,925 as 69,652 new cases were reported in 24 hours. The toll increased by 977 to 53,866.

Follow today’s live updates on the pandemic here

Also read:

Coronavirus: Over 29% of Delhi’s population may have been infected, shows second sero survey