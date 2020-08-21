A fire broke out at a seven-storey building in Mumbai’s Masjid Bunder area on Friday and several people were trapped inside, PTI reported. An official said fire tenders are at the spot, adding that the evacuation process was underway.

The fire brigade said the blaze erupted around 2 pm and no casualty has been reported yet.

The commercial building is located outside Masjid Bunder station in south Mumbai.

More details are awaited.