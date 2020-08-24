Senior United States White House Counsellor Kellyanne Conway has announced that she will step down from her post at the end of August to focus on her family. Conway was Trump’s campaign manager during the 2016 presidential elections.

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month,” Conway said in a statement. “George [Ms. Conway’s husband] is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids.”

Conway said that her four children are “teens and tweens” who will start a new academic year in middle school and high school, away from home. “As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ require a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times,” she tweeted, referencing the coronavirus pandemic.

Conway said she was grateful to President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for supporting her in her work. “The past four years have allowed me blessings beyond compare as a part of history on Election Night 2016 and as Senior Counselor to the President,” she said. “It’s been heady. It’s been humbling.”

Conway claimed that Trump’s leadership has had a measurable positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the United States, and on “millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more”. Trump is the Republican Party’s candidate for the November presidential elections.

Conway’s husband, George Conway, also announced he is stepping down from his role at the Lincoln Project, a group that is working to defeat Trump in November. Trump had last year publicly called George Conway “a wack job” and a “husband from hell”, The Guardian reported. In turn, George Conway said Trump was “mentally unfit for office”.