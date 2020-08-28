The Haryana government on Friday issued an order directing shops, offices and malls to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends, The Indian Express reported. Only those selling essential items will remain open.

The order came a week after state Health Minister Anil Vij had announced that all offices and shops in the state would remain closed every Saturday and Sunday.

Friday’s order, passed by the Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora, said the decision was taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the state. Hayana’s coronavirus tally stood at 59,298 as of Friday morning, according to the Union health ministry. The toll was 646.

“The undersigned in the capacity of chairperson, state executive committee, hereby directs that to contain further spread of coronavirus in Haryana, shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in the market places of urban areas of Haryana,” the order said. “Accordingly, there is no bar on opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday in these areas. These orders will be applicable till further orders.”

On Thursday, the state government also issued an order to stop entry to the Haryana Civil Secretariat after many politicians and government officials were diagnosed with the coronavirus. On Monday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested positive for the virus besides Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two other legislators. Faridabad Lok Sabha member and Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar was also found positive. Various other ministers and legislators are in home isolation as a precautionary measure.

India’s coronavirus tally on Friday rose to 33,87,500 as the country reported 77,266 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 1,057 to 61,529. More than 25 lakh people in India have recovered from the infection. The Union health ministry said India’s recovery rate was now 76.28% and death rate 1.82%.