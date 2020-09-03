Coronavirus: Delhi records highest daily rise in cases in two months with 2,509 fresh infections
The Trump administration has urged states to get ready to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine by November 1 – two days before the presidential election.
India’s coronavirus count on Wednesday touched 37,69,523 with 78,357 new cases. The toll rose by 1,045 to 66,333. As many as 29,01,908 patients have recovered from the infection in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 76.98%.
Delhi recorded the highest number of daily new coronavirus cases in over two months with 2,509 infections, pushing the total to 1,79,569. The last time the city reported more than 2,500 cases was on July 3.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.59 crore people and killed over 8.61 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.69 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.
Live updates
8.01 am: Actor Dilip Kumar’s younger brother dies, ANI reports citing Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Ehsan Khan had tested positive for Covid-19 and was suffering from heart disease, hypertension and alzheimers.
7.39 am: China’s aviation regulator says it will resume direct flights to Beijing from eight countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Greece, Denmark, Sweden and Canada from September 3 amid the coronavirus crisis, reports Reuters.
7.37 am: The Civil Aviation Ministry has said that international passengers who have to take connecting domestic flights after landing in India will be able to get themselves tested for the coronavirus at the entry points, reports PTI.
7.35 am: The Donald Trump administration in US has urged states to get ready to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine by November 1 – two days before the presidential election, reports AFP. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has states to consider waiving requirements that would “prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by November 1, 2020.”
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
Maharashtra registered its biggest-single day rise of 17,433 new cases, taking the state's tally to 8,25,739. The toll rose to 25,195 with 292 more fatalities recorded in 24 hours. Andhra Pradesh's tally of coronavirus cases crossed 4.5 lakh, after 10,392 new cases were recorded in 24 hours. The state now has 4,55,531 infections and the toll is 4,125. Tamil Nadu reported 5,990 new cases and 98 deaths, taking the state's overall count of infections to 4,39,959. The toll stood at 7,516.
- Maharashtra registered its biggest-single day rise of 17,433 new cases, taking the state’s tally to 8,25,739. The toll rose to 25,195 with 292 more fatalities recorded in 24 hours. Andhra Pradesh’s tally of coronavirus cases crossed 4.5 lakh, after 10,392 new cases were recorded in 24 hours. The state now has 4,55,531 infections and the toll is 4,125. Tamil Nadu reported 5,990 new cases and 98 deaths, taking the state’s overall count of infections to 4,39,959. The toll stood at 7,516.
- The Centre released Standard Operating Procedures to be followed while conducting examinations and for the resumption of metro rail services during the coronavirus outbreak.
- The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, or PM CARES, received Rs 3,076 crore in donations in five days between March 27 and March 31, according to an audit statement the government has made public. The statement, made for the financial year 2019-’20, deals with donations only from the time the fund was set up (March 27) to the closing of the accounting year (March 31).
- Opposition leaders criticised the Narendra Modi government’s decision to cancel the Question Hour during the Parliament session that will start on September 14 amid the coronavirus crisis. The Question Hour, the first hour in the House, allows members to question the government. This will be the first since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March.