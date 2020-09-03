The Donald Trump administration in United States on Wednesday announced that it will not pay more than $60 million (approximately Rs 44 crore) dues it owes to the World Health Organization, AP reported. The funds will now be used to pay down other contributions to the United Nations.

Officials from the US Agency for International Development and departments of State and Health and Human Services did not mention which other UN agencies would get the money that is being withheld. The US law also mandates that arrears must be paid before the country can withdraw from most international organisations.

This came a day after the US government said that it will not work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a vaccine for the coronavirus. The decision is believed to be guided by President Trump’s reservation about the World Health Organization. More than 150 countries are setting up the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, or COVAX.

The decision to withhold money for 2020 dues is part of Trump’s move to leave the World Health Organization, effective from July 6, 2021. After more than 70 years of membership, the president accused the agency of becoming a puppet for China during the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic started in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

However, officials said the US will continue to participate in select meetings of the Geneva-based body and make one-time contributions to specific programmes during the one-year wind-down period. Some of these programmes are polio eradication projects in Afghanistan and Pakistan, humanitarian relief in Libya and Syria and efforts to combat influenza.

Trump’s decision could be overturned before it takes effect if he is defeated by his Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the November election.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.59 crore people and killed over 8.61 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.69 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.